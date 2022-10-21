Nuggets vs Warriors Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

In a playoff rematch, the Denver Nuggets seek to avoid an 0-2 start against the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Friday, October 21.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Nuggets vs Warriors streaming live online:

Nuggets vs Warriors Preview

The Denver Nuggets (0-1) face a potential 0-2 hole when facing the defending champion Golden State Warriors (1-0) on Friday in San Francisco.

Golden State last met the Nuggets in the Western Conference playoffs, a 4-1 series win for the Warriors. The defending champions come into Friday’s game on an early roll since beating the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109 on Tuesday.

“We went out there, we had a job to do tonight to win a game,” Warriors guard Joran Poole said via The Associated Press. “It was a ring night and that’s really what we were focused on finishing the first game. It was a huge win against a really good team.”

Steph Curry had his way with the Lakers, scoring 33 points, grabbing six rebounds and dishing seven assists. Andrew Wiggins started strong for the Warriors with 20 points and six rebounds, and Klay Thompson tallied 18 points and three assists.

Curry and company look to make it 2-0 at home in the Chase Center against a Nuggets squad that got stunned Utah. The Jazz looked like a playoff team instead of one in rebuild mode amid a 123-102 win over the Nuggets on Wednesday. Utah spread the scoring with seven players in double figures — five off of the bench.

“In that first half, [the Jazz] outworked us and I think to a man everyone in (our) locker room would agree,” Denver head coach Mike Malone said via The Associated Press. “We looked like a different team, felt like a different team (in the second half). But in this league you can’t pick and choose when you play.”

Denver gave up 50.6% from the field and 42.1% from three-point range, neither of which would bode well in a repeat performance against Golden State. The Warriors can hit from three-point range often, but opening night was actually a little subpar at 35.6% shooting. Curry and Wiggins each had four three-pointers, but Thompson notably only made two.

Offensively, the Nuggets look to finish strong, which didn’t happen at Utah. The Nuggets scored 22 points in the fourth quarter as the comeback attempt fell short.

Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 27 points plus four rebounds and six assists. Aaron Gordon added a double double of 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Both Jokic and Gordon will need to have big games on Friday for the Nuggets to have a shot at the Warriors. Likewise, Jamal Murray, who returned from a knee injury against Utah, looks to take a step forward from his first game back with 12 points.

“Jamal played exactly [how] I expected. … The guy hasn’t played in a long time. This is his first NBA game since April 12th two years ago. … I’m going to stay with him. I know what he’s capable of,” Malone said via The Associated Press.