Warriors vs Pistons Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Golden State Warriors (3-2) head to Little Caesars Arena on October 29 to take on the Detroit Pistons (1-5).

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on NBC Sports Bay Area (in Warriors market) and Bally Sports Detroit (in Pistons market), while anyone out of market can watch on NBA League Pass.

If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and includes both NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Detroit.

If the game is out of your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on FuboTV, which offers NBA League Pass with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown on how you can watch a live stream of the Warriors vs Pistons, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If the Game is in Your Market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” All local sports networks, including NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Detroit (local markets), are included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Warriors vs Pistons live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Bay Area (local markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Warriors vs Pistons live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Bay Area (local markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Warriors vs Pistons live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If the Game is out of Your Market

NBA League Pass, which lets you watch every out-of-market NBA game, is available as a separate add-on to FuboTV’s main package, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Warriors vs Pistons live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Warriors vs Pistons live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch the Warriors vs Pistons live on the NBA app or NBA website

Compatible devices for the NBA app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series S/X, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Warriors vs Pistons Preview

Golden State is fresh from a 123-110 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Steph Curry led all scorers with 33 points, while Klay Thompson added 19 and Andrew Wiggins scored 18 points while also hauling in 10 rebounds. The Warriors made 50% of their shots from the floor (46 of 92) and went 39.1% from downtown in the victory.

At 34 years of age, Curry is still playing and executing at a high level, and is averaging 30.8 points, six assists and six boards per game.

“Steph was just sublime,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the win over Miami. “What he’s doing is just incredible. He just gets by anybody. it doesn’t matter who’s on him. He gets right into the teeth of the defense and finishes, finds guys. He’s been spectacular here to start the year.”

“He used to have irrational confidence,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said about Curry. “He doesn’t have irrational confidence anymore. He has an earned confidence that we all know and expect.”

Golden State is averaging 120.8 points a game so far this season, and they’ll be facing a struggling Pistons squad that has dropped four in a row.

The Pistons are coming off a 136-112 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Point guard Cade Cunningham had a career-high 35 points, also adding nine rebounds and eight assists, but it wasn’t enough to stop a dominant Hawks squad that had six players score in double figures. Bojan Bogdanovic added 22 points and Isaiah Stewart chipped in 17 points and eight rebounds for the Pistons in a losing effort.

After the loss, Pistons coach Dwane Casey called out his team for its lack of defensive effort.

“This is the first night I didn’t see that commitment on the defensive end of the floor,” Casey said, via ESPN. “They shot almost 57% and that’s just a sign of lack of commitment.”

The Pistons are putting up 109.7 points a game, but they are an extremely young team still learning to gel. We’ll see how they fare against Curry and company.