How to Watch 49ers vs Steelers Game for Free in Market

The San Francisco 49ers (0-0) head to Acrisure Stadium to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) on Sunday, September 10.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a free live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 49ers vs Steelers live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 49ers vs Steelers live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 49ers vs Steelers live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the 49ers vs Steelers live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

49ers vs Steelers Preview

This game promises to be an exciting battle between two exciting second-year quarterbacks: Brock Purdy of the 49ers and Kenny Pickett of the Steelers.

The 49ers went 13-4 last year, putting up 26.5 points per game on offense, while boasting the stingiest defense in the league (16.3 points a game). San Francisco will once again have top offensive weapon Christian McCaffrey, who was responsible for 1,880 yards of total offense and 13 total TDs last year.

“I think it’s just starts with Christian McCaffrey,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said about the superstar back. “We have got to respect the dynamic playmaking ability that he has both in the running game and in the passing game. He’s dynamic in the run game. He’s dynamic in the passing game, we better be really careful about being matched up against him in space. He’s a one-on-one space winner. They have a lot of one-on-one space winners. He might be the most dynamic one-on-one space winner at running back in the NFL.”

On the other side, Pittsburgh finished with an overall record of 9-8 in 2022. The Steelers scored 18.1 points per game on offense, and they gave up 20.4 per contest on defense — a unit that San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan finds especially dangerous.

“They play as hard as anyone. Their D-Line, their linebackers, their secondary, they all get after it,” Shanahan said about Pittsburgh’s defense. “They’re an extremely physical group. We haven’t played them for a number of years, but just watching, [DT Cameron] Heyward, watching [LB T.J.] Watt, [S] Minkah [Fitzpatrick], I mean those guys, not only are they as they as talented as it gets, but the mindset they play with, the effort they play with.”

Pickett, who had a standout preseason, will lead the Steelers offense. The second-year QB finished with just over 2,404 yards and 10 total touchdowns in 13 games last season. The Niners will have superstar pass rusher Nick Bosa back after he just inked a mega-extension, so look for Bosa to go after Pickett early and often.

These two teams last met back in 2019, when San Francisco earned a 24-20 victory. The 49ers lead the all-time series against the Steelers, 12-10.

Announcers slated to call the game include: Joe Davis (Play-by-Play), Daryl Johnston (Color Analyst) and Pam Oliver (Sideline Reporter).