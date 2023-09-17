How to Watch 49ers vs Rams Live Stream for Free

The San Francisco 49ers (1-0) will head to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to take on the Rams (1-0) on Sunday, September 17.

The game will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a free live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

49ers vs Rams Preview

The Rams are fresh from a 30-13 dismantling of the Seattle Seahawks last week. Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford made 24 of his 38 passing attempts for 334 yards (no touchdowns). He had a surprising and effective wide receiver duo in rookie Puka Nacua, who hauled in 10 passes for 119 yards, and Tutu Atwell, who added a 119-yard game, as well.

Running back Kyren Williams added 52 yards and two TDs for the Rams, while running back Cam Akers also found the end zone in the victory.

“There’s just been a great attention to detail, there’s been a great willingness to be accountable and coachable,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said about his squad. “These guys love playing football with their teammates. They’re continuing to come together as a team, which is the most important thing. Football is supposed to be a fun game and I think we play our best when they’re enjoying it.”

On the other side, the 49ers are coming off an impressive win of their own, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1, 30-7. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy went 19-29 for 220 yards and two scores in a solid performance. Both of Purdy’s TD passes went to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who had eight catches for 152 yards. Niners star running back Christian McCaffrey was also a force, chipping in 152 yards and a TD on the ground.

Defensively, the 49ers looked dominant yet again, intercepting Steelers QB Kenny Pickett twice while allowing just 41 yards rushing all game. The Niners say they’re just getting started.

“We’re still not close to that (playing our best football) yet,” Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said on KNBR. “I mean, I know the score, and everything was great, but we still need to play more together this year, and I expect us to get better as we go. And it’s cool having guys on your team who’ve been through it before because they believe me in that. They know what I mean. They know when it’s as good as they can be, and they know when they’re not there yet.”

San Francisco swept the season series last year, and the 49ers have won eight of their last nine against the Rams dating back to 2019. This will be Purdy’s first start against the Rams.

“Last year, the two games, we game planned for them and then, I didn’t play in either of them,” Purdy said about the Rams. “Now, it’s my third time doing it. It feels like I have played against them, but I haven’t. I’m excited to.”