How to Watch 76ers Games Without Cable

After coming up short in the East semifinals last season, the Philadelphia 76ers surrounded Joel Embiid, James Harden and rising star Tyrese Maxey with important role players such as P.J. Tucker, De’Anthony Melton and Montrezl Harrell, giving them championship aspirations in 2022-23.

76ers Season Preview 2022-23

The Philadelphia 76ers look to contend for the Eastern Conference title this season with stars James Harden and Joel Embiid in the lineup again.

Harden averaged 21 points, 10.5 assists, and 7.1 rebounds amid joining the Sixers via trade with the Brooklyn Nets in the middle of last season. Embiid posted 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.5 blocks last season. If Harden and Embiid post similar numbers or better this season, that will make them one of the most dangerous star tandems in the NBA.

Philadelphia also returns Tyrese Maxey, who impressed in his second NBA season. Maxey emerged as a scorer with 17.5 points per game, and he created offense with 4.3 assists per game. He also helped on the glass with 3.2 rebounds per game.

In addition to key returning players, the Sixes also added P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr., De’Anthony Melton, and Montrezl Harrell. Tucker, a 37-year-old veteran, had a solid season with the Miami Heat in 2021-2022 as he averaged 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. House posted 6.8 points and 2.7 rebounds for the Utah Jazz, and Melton scored 10.8 points and grabbed 4.5 rebounds per game for the Memphis Grizzlies last season.

Harrell will play for his fourth team in almost two years amid his debut with the 76ers. He played for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020-2021 season followed by stints with the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets last season. He was effective with all three squads, averaging more than 13 points and six rebounds per game during that span.

Harden notably took a $14 million pay cut in the offseason to help the 76ers make all of the offseason moves to bolster the lineup. He didn’t want to make much of it during an interview with The Athletic.

“Nope, but guess what? I don’t care,” Harden told The Athletic. “There’s like a stereotype [of Harden] where people always want to talk. People don’t really know me, so they feel like they can just say anything. One thing I won’t do is give them any attention. I won’t say anything, media-wise, publicly. I don’t care, because I’m comfortable and I’m confident in the things I do on and off the court.”

For Harden and company, the payment could come with the Larry O’Brien Trophy, but the 76ers just need to get over the hump in the Eastern Conference first. The Sixers fell short of the conference finals in four of the past five seasons amid high expectations. Time will tell if this year’s adjustments will be enough for the Sixers to take the next step.