How to Watch ‘9-1-1’ Season 4 Online Without Cable

Everyone’s favorite rescue team is back when 9-1-1 returns for its fourth season on Monday, January 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch 9-1-1 Season 4 streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch 9-1-1 live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch 9-1-1 live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This is the cheapest streaming service Fox, plus you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch 9-1-1 live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘9-1-1’ Season 4 Preview

VideoVideo related to how to watch ‘9-1-1’ season 4 online without cable 2021-01-18T14:11:38-05:00

For the first time, 9-1-1 and spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star are airing back to back when the original series returns for its fourth season and the spinoff returns for its second on Monday, January 18.

The FOX press release for season four of 9-1-1 teases that the action “kicks off with another jaw-dropping signature disaster that only Los Angeles’ finest and fearless first responders can handle.”

The description for the season premiere, “The New Abnormal,” reads, “After a devastating 8.0 earthquake and coastal tsunami wreaked havoc in the city, what could possibly be next? Meanwhile, among the chaos, Athena (Angela Bassett) is determined to put her physical and emotional injuries behind her and jump back into the job, as Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) prepare for the birth of their baby, and Buck (Oliver Stark) delves into his past to help deal with his present. The series also stars Peter Krause, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, Rockmund Dunbar, John Harlan Kim, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Reis and Gavin McHugh.”

Episode two, “Alone Together, airs Monday, January 25 and its description reads, “In the aftermath of the dam break, massive mudslides wreak havoc throughout Los Angeles; Athena fights to save herself and an agoraphobic woman after her house collapses; a group of pregnant women trapped in a submerged house.”

And on Monday, February 1 comes episode three, “Future Tense.” Its description promises, “The team races to save a man under siege by his high-tech smart home; a yoga teacher loses her vision; Athena hunts down a bank robber disguised by COVID-19 protocols; members of the 118’s crew prepare for an out-of-state mission.”

9-1-1 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.