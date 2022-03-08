How to Watch ACC Tournament 2022 Without Cable

This season’s ACC tournament features a field full of teams fighting for their postseason lives when the action tips off in Brooklyn on Tuesday, March 8. The tournament runs through Saturday, March 12.

The first-round games will be televised on ACC Network, and all the other games will be on either ESPN or ESPN2. If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every single ACC Tournament game online for free:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. ESPN and ESPN2 are in the main package, while ACC Network is in the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 ACC Tournament live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are in all of them, while ACC Network is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 ACC Tournament live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 ACC Tournament live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network Extra and 45-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 ACC Tournament live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

ACC Tournament 2022 Preview

Less than a week after Mike Krzyzewski’s celebration of his career at Duke, his seventh-ranked Blue Devils squad and the 14 other ACC teams vie for the conference crown at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Krzyzewski led Duke to 15 ACC tournament titles in his career, and the Blue Devils could make it 16 in his final go-around. Duke (26-5), this year’s top seed, last won the title in 2017. Another ACC crown could help Duke nab a No. 1 seed for the NCAA tournament.

Almost all of the ACC field needs to win the tournament or have an excellent showing to have a shot at the Big Dance per ESPN’s John Gasaway. Notre Dame (22-9) drew the No. 2 seed, and No. 25 North Carolina (23-8) Miami (22-9) drew the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds respectively. The top four seeds will await their opponents after the first and second rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday.

ACC tournament play tips off with No. 12 Pitt (11-20) taking on No. 13 Boston College (11-19) on Tuesday at 2 p.m. The former Big East Conference rivals split their regular season matchups including a 69-67 contest won by Pitt on Jan. 8. Boston College senior guard Makai Ashton-Langford leads the Eagles in scoring with 12.1 points per game. Pitt sophomore forward John Hugley leads the Panthers with 14.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest.

No. 10 Clemson (16-15) and No. 15 N.C. State (11-20) will clash at 4:30 p.m. Clemson won the lone regular season matchup against the Wolfpack 70-65 on Jan. 8. Wolfpack sophomore guard Dereon Seaborn leads the team offensively with 17.3 points and eight rebounds per game. Tigers sophomore guard P.J. Hall leads his team with 15.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per night.

No. 11 Louisville (12-18) and No. 14 Georgia Tech (12-19) cap the opening day at 7 p.m. Louisville won the lone regular season matchup 67-64 on Jan. 2 when Yellow Jackets junior guard Kyle Sturdivant missed a three-point shot at the end. The matchup features senior guards who lead their teams in scoring with Georgia Tech’s Michael Devo, 18 points per game, and Louisville’s Noah Locke at 9.5 points per night.





No. 8 Florida State (17-13) and No. 9 Syracuse (15-16) tip off the second day of tournament action on Wednesday. The Seminoles and Orange split their regular season matchups in two close games. Orange senior guard Buddy Boeheim leads his team in scoring with 19.3 points per game. FSU sophomore guard Caleb Mills leads his squad with 13 points per night.

No. 5 Wake Forest (23-8), No. 6 Virginia (18-12), and No. 7 Virginia Tech (19-12) will face Tuesday’s winners in the later games on Wednesday. Gasaway listed Wake Forest as a team that “should get in” for the NCAA tournament. Wake Forest notably features ACC Player of the Year Alondes Williams, who averages 19.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. Virginia, the 2019 champion, and Virginia Tech will likely need the automatic bid.