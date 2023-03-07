How to Watch ACC Tournament 2023 Without Cable

The ACC men’s basketball tournament tips off on Tuesday, March 7, as storied programs look to make a postseason push for an NCAA Tournament berth.

The first-round games (Tuesday) will be televised on ACC Network, while the second-round (Wednesday), quarterfinals (Thursday), semifinals (Friday) and championship (Saturday) will all be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 ACC Tournament streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are included in every one, while ACC Network and ESPNU are in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 ACC Tournament live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 ACC Tournament live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with all of those channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 ACC Tournament live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 ACC Tournament live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2023 ACC Tournament live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

ACC Tournament 2023 Preview

This year’s ACC tournament may feature only three ranked teams, but that could add to the competition with NCAA Tournament bids on the line.

Thirteenth-ranked Virginia (23-6), No. 14 Miami (24-6), and No. 21 Duke (23-8) all look like locks for the Big Dance. North Carolina State (22-9) and Pittsburgh (21-10) enter the ACC tournament as bubble teams for the Big Dance according to ESPN Bracketology. Clemson (22-9) and defending national runner-up North Carolina (19-12) sit on the edge of tournament bubbles bursting.

Here’s a look at the bracket and the ACC teams in the field.

The 2023 ACC Tournament Bracket. pic.twitter.com/56S2emoPCW — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 5, 2023

Miami

ACC regular season co-champion Miami made a deep run in the NCAA Tournament last year, and this year’s team looks poised to do the same. Junior guard Isaiah Wong has another strong season going with 15.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

Virginia

Fellow ACC regular season co-champion Virginia looks to get the season sweep with a conference tournament crown plus restore the recent glory of a 2019 national championship season. Cavaliers senior guard Armaan Franklin leads a deep and balanced attack with 12.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

Clemson

While the Tigers took third in the regular season, it could take a deep run in the tournament to punch a ticket to the Big Dance. Senior guard Hunter Tyson leads the team with 15.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

Duke

A seamless transition of power has the Blue Devils looking about as good as ever under first-year head coach Jon Scheyer. Freshman center Kyle Filipowski leads the team with 15 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

Pitt

If Pittsburgh can make a deep enough run, the Panthers could get a rematch with Miami after a thriller last week. The Hurricanes held off Pitt 78-76 to secure a share of the regular season conference title on March 4.

N.C. State

The Wolfpack challenged defending national champion Kansas early in the season and fared well in the ACC this season. Sophomore guard Terquavion Smith leads the Wolfpack with 17.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.

North Carolina

While the Tar Heels appeared to have fallen a ways from its Final Four appearance last year, a big run in the ACC tournament could spark a quick turnaround. UNC heated up late in the regular season with three-straight wins, including Virginia, before a close home loss against Duke.

Syracuse

The Orange (17-14) will need a big showing to avoid the program’s first two-year NCAA Tournament drought since 2012. Orange senior guard Joseph Girard III leads the team with 16.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per contest.

Wake Forest

Losing four of the past five games, Wake Forest (18-13) will need a quick turnaround when opening against Syracuse on Wednesday, March 8. Senior guard Tyree Appleby leads Wake Forest with 18.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game.

Boston College

The Eagles (15-16) posted a three-game winning streak right before a season-finale loss to Georgia Tech. Senior guard Makai Ashton-Langford leads the Eagles with 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

Virginia Tech

Ranked early in the season, Virginia Tech (18-13) looks to come back strong in the ACC tournament. Senior forward Grant Basile leads the Hokies with 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Florida State

While the Seminoles (9-22) didn’t live up to recent expectations, the ACC tournament provides a second and final chance for a big season. Sophomore guard Matthew Cleveland leads the team with 14 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Georgia Tech

The Yellowjackets (14-17) look to make some noise at the ACC tournament after an up-and-down regular season. Sophomore guard Miles Kelly leads the team with 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish (11-20 will need a monster run in the ACC tournament to have any shot at an NCAA Tournament berth. Senior forward Nate Laszewski leads the team with 14 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.

Louisville

Still only a shell of the program’s former glory, Louisville (4-27) looks to play spoiler at the ACC tournament. Senior guard El Ellis is a bright spot for the Cardinals with 17.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.