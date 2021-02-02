How to Watch Akron vs Toledo Basketball on ESPN Plus

The Toledo Rockets (15-4) will host the Akron Zips (10-3) at Savage Arena Tuesday.

Akron vs Toledo Preview

Akron is coming off a 74-42 win over Ball State on Saturday. Loren Jackson led the way for the Zips, scoring 16 points and dishing out six assists. It was the sixth win in a row for Akron, who have not lost since January 12.

“I do think the way that we’ve played over the last six games has helped their confidence, which is a good thing, but we’ve got to execute,” Akron head coach John Groce said after the win. “We’ve got to get better at our execution and we’ve got to come to the game with the right mindset, the right heart set. We’ve done that a lot lately, which is good. I just want to see more consistency throughout the 40 minutes of the game.”

The Zips are scoring 79.1 points a game while giving up 67.4 to opposing teams. They’re shooting 46.3 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from downtown, and they’re out-rebounding opponents by 6.7 boards a game.

As for the Rockets, they’re fresh from an 84-66 win over Bowling Green on Saturday. Spencer Littles led Toledo in scoring, netting a game-high 19 points in the win. Littles was one of six Rockets scoring in double figures, with Marreon Jackson adding 15 points and Ryan Rollins chipping in 11 in the victory.

“This was a good win against a really good team,” head coach Tod Kowalczyk said. “It was a high-emotion game both ways. We came out of the gates strong and held them scoreless through the first media timeout. Then we went through a little offensive lull where I thought we took some good shots but they didn’t fall. I was really proud of how Marreon Jackson found guys for open threes in the second half that allowed us to gain separation.”

Toledo is scoring 80.6 points a game while allowing 70.6 points to opposing teams. They’re shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from beyond the arc.

The last time these two teams clashed on January 16, Akron eked out a 95-94 win. Loren Jackson had a game-high 34 points for the Zips, while Marreon Jackson led the way for Toledo with 24 points. It may be another high-scoring slugfest this time around, as well, and the last team with the ball could very well emerge the victor.