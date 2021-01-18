How to Watch ‘All American’ Season 3 Online Without Cable

Acclaimed drama All American is back for its third season this week, premiering Monday, January 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch All American Season 3 online for free:

You can watch a live stream of CW (live in select markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch All American live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of CW (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch All American live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch CW (live in select markets) and 80-plus other TV channels on YouTube TV:

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can watch All American live on the YouTube app, which is available on your your Roku, Roku TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via TV.YouTube.com.

If you can’t watch live, it comes with included DVR.

‘All American’ Season 3 Preview

Back in May 2020, The CW announced that it would push its entire lineup to early 2021 — it filled the fall of 2020 with acquired series and alternate programming. Now All American is back with its third season.

According to The CW’s press release about the season, “At the end of season two, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) decides to return to South Crenshaw High for his senior year with Billy Baker (Taye Diggs) by his side as the new head coach. Together, their plan is to bring home a football championship to save the school.

“However, in season three that may prove difficult as the high stakes of the Beverly/Crenshaw rivalry become very personal now that it’s friend versus friend, and father versus son. Furthermore, the medical mystery surrounding Spencer’s injured arm will not only significantly affect his game on the field, but also his relationships off the field too, as they all try to navigate a very complicated, secret-filled senior year at both Beverly and South Crenshaw.”

The season premiere is called “Seasons Pass” and its description reads, “Spencer finds himself on the defense after an interview he gave comes out, upsetting his old teammates; Coop and Layla return from tour; Billy is excited for a fresh start at South Crenshaw High.”

On Monday, January 25 comes episode two, titled “How to Survive in South Central.” Its description reads, “Both Spencer and Billy are not getting the hero’s welcome they expected from the football team and quickly realize they need to adjust their style and start earning the team’s trust first.”

And on Monday, February 1, the third episode is titled “High Expectations” and its description reads, “With the first game of the season coming up, Spencer starts to feel the pressure on and off the field; Jordan realizes he needs to step up; Asher keeps trying to talk to Olivia about the summer, but she does everything she can to avoid the issue.”

All American airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.