How to Watch Angels Games Without Cable 2023

After yet another disappointing result last year, the Los Angeles Angels enter the 2023 season once again with arguably the two best players in the world and high expectations in a crowded AL West.

Most Angels games this season will be locally televised on Bally Sports West, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on Bally Sports West), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or FS1. A couple may be untelevised and stream on YouTube, Apple TV+, Peacock TV or ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Angels market, you can watch a live stream of every televised Angels game on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Bally Sports West and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of those options, as well as some ways for out-of-market viewers to watch Angels games live online without cable in 2023:

If You’re in the Angels Market

You can watch a live stream of Bally Sports West, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need to include the “Sports Plus” add-on for MLB Network, but you can include any add-ons you want with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Angels games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while Bally Sports West and MLB Network are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-ons you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Angels games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

If You’re Out of the Angels Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game via Prime Channels.

The MLB.TV channel costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Angels games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime MLB.TV Channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Angels games live on the Prime Video app or Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $149.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Angels games. The monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Angels games live on the MLB TV app or MLB.TV website.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch a lot of Angels games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch a daily MLB game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Angels Season Preview 2023

The Los Angeles Angels come into the season with big expectations.

Last season, the Angels went 73-89 for third place in the American League West under manager Phil Nevin in his first full season. The Angels saw a few notable changes in the offseason with key players gone. That includes catcher Kurt Suzuki and pitchers Michael Lorenzen, Mike Mayers, and Oliver Ortega.

Los Angeles still has one of the best hitters in the game with outfielder Mike Trout. He hit .283 for 40 home runs and 80 RBI last year.

Shohei Ohtani has become one of the biggest names in baseball for both his hitting ability and pitching. As a designated hitter Ohtani hit .273 for 34 home runs and 95 RBI in 2022. He also went 15-9 on the mound with a 2.33 ERA. Speculation ensues on whether or not the Angels can afford him long term because of his contract demands.

Los Angeles also has a quality hitter in outfielder Taylor Ward. He hit .281 for 23 home runs and 65 RBI in 2022.

The Angels pitching staff has two other pitchers besides Ohtani who finished .500 or better on the mound last season. Left-hander Reid Detmers went 7-6 last season with a 3.77 ERA, and fellow lefty Jose Suarez went 8-8 with a 3.96 ERA.

Lefty Tyler Anderson joined the Angels staff after a strong season with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022. Anderson went 15-5 with a 2.75 ERA.

The Angels also added a relief pitcher in Carlos Evans, who earned two saves and a 4-4 record amid a 3.47 ERA with the Colorado Rockies. Ryan Tepers looks to have a stronger season for the Angels after a 5-4 mark and six saves with a 3.61 ERA in 2022.

Lefty Aaron Loup similarly will look to bounce back from a subpar 2022 where he earned one save and went 0-5 amid a 3.84 ERA. Fellow lefties Tucker Davidson and Patrick Sandoval will also look to turn things around. Davidson went 2-7 with a 6.75 ERA last year, and Sandoval went 6-9 with a 2.91 ERA.

Projected Lineup

Max Stassi, catcher

Jared Walsh, first base

Brandon Drury, second base

Luis Rengifo, shortstop

Anthony Rendon, third base

Taylor Ward, left field

Mike Trout, center field

Hunter Renfroe, right field

Shohei Ohtani, designated hitter

Pitching Rotation and Bullpen

Shohei Ohtani, starter

Tyler Anderson, starter

Patrick Sandoval, starter

Reid Detmers, starter

Jose Suarez, starter

Carlos Estevez, closer

Jimmy Herget, closer

Ryan Tepera, closer

Matt Moore, setup

Jose Quijada, reliever

Aaron Loup, reliever

Andrew Wantz, reliever

Fernando Romero, reliever

Jose Marte, reliever