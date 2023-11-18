How to Watch App State vs James Madison Football 2023

The No. 18 ranked James Madison Dukes ((10-0 overall, 6-0 Sun Belt) will host the Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-4 overall, 4-2 Sun Belt) on Saturday, November 18 at Bridgeforth Stadium.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you’re in the United States, the only way to watch App State vs James Madison is on ESPN+:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ includes hundreds of college football games in 2023, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch App State vs James Madison live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Preview

This game will get the nationally televised treatment, as James Madison will also be hosting ESPN’s “College GameDay.” When these two teams met last season, the Dukes came from behind after getting into a 28-3 hole in the first half. James Madison rallied in the second half, however, ultimately winning, 32-28.

The Dukes are coming off a dominant 44-6 win over the Connecticut Huskies last weekend. JMU quarterback Jordan McCloud had an excellent game, completing 33-of-37 passes for 457 yards and four touchdown passes. Dukes wide receiver Reggie Brown also had a stellar game, catching nine passes for 202 yards and two scores.

JMU is putting up 34.3 points and 433.2 total yards a game on offense while giving up 18.2 points and 324.9 yards per contest on the defensive side.

On the other side, Appalachian State is fresh from a 42-14 win over Georgia State on November 11. Mountaineers QB Joey Aguilar went 14-for-21 for 255 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Aguilar and company put up 509 total yards of offense and averaged 8.5 yards per play in the win.

App State is scoring 34.8 points and gaining over 457 total yards per contest. Defensively, the Mountaineers are giving up 27.0 points and 388.7 total yards allowed per game.

Appalachian State vs James Madison: What They’re Saying

“We don’t get a free touchdown because GameDay is coming. Like when I was a little kid, you went to 7-Eleven and bought one slurpee, you got one free. There’s no give aways here. We’ve got to focus on what’s going on that’s going to affect performance between the white lines. Our guys have done a good job of that and I expect us to do a good job this week. … It’s going to be great exposure for the football program. We’re excited about it. It’s going to be a five or 10 minute clip, but then it’s back on to the mindset you’ve got to have to make good decisions on game day.” — JMU head coach Curt Cignetti.

“We have a great opportunity this week, and the last three weeks, we’ve really cashed in on those games. Any time you can go on the road and play a nationally ranked team, that’s huge. You add College GameDay into it, it’s a sold-out crowd, and we’re used to playing in front of sold-out crowds here at The Rock. I know our kids have blocked all the noise out and we’re very focused … When you’re in the hunt for a conference championship, you have to be focused.” — App State head coach Shawn Clark.