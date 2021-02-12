How to Watch Are You Afraid of the Dark Season 2 Online Free (2021)

The second season of hit reboot Are You Afraid of the Dark?, subtitled “Curse of the Shadows,” premieres Friday, February 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

If you don't have cable, here are several different ways you can watch Are You Afraid of the Dark? Curse of the Shadows streaming online (live or on-demand) for free:

‘Are You Afraid of the Dark? Curse of the Shadows’ Preview

Are You Afraid Of the Dark? Curse of the Shadows Preview | NickRewindIn anticipation of Are You Afraid of the Dark? Curse of the Shadows premiere this 2/12, we're bringing you 5 minutes of never before seen advance footage! What terrible frights will befall the new Midnight Society? Click here (and only here!) to find out! ►► Subscribe for More: at.nick.com/NickRewindSubscribe ►► Watch More from NickRewind: at.nick.com/NewRewindVideos… 2021-02-09T17:00:09Z

Are You Afraid of the Dark? is a re-imagining of the classic SNICK (Saturday Night Nick) horror anthology show from the 1990s. After a successful launch in 2019 of season one, the show is back with “Curse of the Shadows,” which will feature a different cast but have all the age-appropriate spookiness fans know and love.

Season one featured three hour-long episodes that all aired in October 2019. Building on its success, season two follows “an all-new Midnight Society group of kids who learn of the terrifying curse cast over their small seaside town and are haunted by a mysterious creature known as the Shadowman. In the just-released trailer, viewers are introduced to the new Midnight Society members and get a glimpse at the horrors that await them in the shadows,” the press release teases.

The new members of the Midnight Society include Luke, played by Bryce Gheisar; Jai, played by Arjun Athalye; Hanna, played by Beatrice Kitsos; Gabby, played by Malia Baker; Seth, played by Dominic Mariche; and Connor, played by Parker Queenan.

The new season will feature twice as many episodes as the first one, with six. The premiere is titled “The Tale of the Haunted Wood” and its description reads, “Five kids investigate the disappearance of their friend, the leader of The Midnight Society, whose fate may be tied to a curse that haunts their seaside town.”

The second episode, airing Friday, February 19, is called “The Tale of the Night Frights” and its description teases, “As the Midnight Society digs deeper into the mystery, they discover themselves haunted by an evil entity known as the Shadowman.”

Episode three is called “The Tale of the Phantom Light” and its description reads, “The Midnight Society seeks help from the ghost of someone who may how the curse was created.”

Are You Afraid of the Dark: Curse of the Shadows airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.