How to Watch Arkansas vs LSU Live Stream for Free

The No. 12 ranked LSU Tigers (2-1) host the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1) in Baton Rouge on Saturday, September 23.

The game will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Arkansas vs LSU Preview

The Annual Battle for The Boot returns, with one team entering the game on a roll while the other just hit its first snag.

The Tigers are coming off a 41-14 beat down of Mississippi State last week. The win featured another brilliant performance from LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who completed 30-of-34 his passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns. The dual-threat QB was also the leading rusher for the Tigers, finishing with 64 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

LSU boasts the nation’s third-best rushing offense, netting 192.7 yards a game on the ground, and Daniels has been a big part of that.

“He’s been outstanding and obviously we’ve won a lot of football games,” LSU head coach Brian Kelly said about his young QB. “His ability to win a game with his feet or in this instance, throwing and running the ball, he was as good as anybody in the country. We’ve seen incredible development at the position. That’s what’s more exciting. It’s fun to watch the development of a quarterback.”

On the other side, Arkansas is coming off its first loss of the season after falling to BYU, 38-31.

“We played hard. We played hard but we just didn’t play smart. So we’ve got to do a better job of playing smart. We’ve got to do a better job of holding on to the football. We had two turnovers and we hadn’t had any all year,” Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman said after the loss.

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson went 24-of-35 for 247 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and running back AJ Green had nine carries for 86 yards and two TDs, but it wasn’t quite enough, as the Razorbacks only managed to score 7 points the entire second half. Green had a career-long 55-yard rushing touchdown early, but the offense couldn’t muster much late. Now, they’ll be facing a Tigers’ defense that gave up only 201 total yards last week, so it’s going to be a challenge.

The Hogs have a solid defense of their own, not allowing more than 300 total yards to an opponent over three games this season.

LSU beat the Razorbacks, 13-10, in the Battle last year, but this year’s matchup promises to be a higher scoring event.

Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline) will serve as analysts for the televised broadcast.