Where to Watch Arsenal vs Man City Carabao Cup in USA

Arsenal will host Manchester City in the EFL Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City reached the EFL Cup quarterfinals by pounding Burnley 3-0 at Turf Moor back on Sept. 30. They’ve lost just once in 17 matches across all competitions since then.

On Saturday, they edged Southampton 1-0 on the road in league play thanks to a one-time finish from Raheem Sterling. The winger redirected a low cross from midfielder Kevin De Bruyne in the 16th minute.

“I thought it was a strong team performance,” Sterling said after the victory, according to the club’s official website. “It was a difficult game as we thought it would be as they’re in great form at the moment and we’re just happy to get the win.

“We knew we needed to get a result here, we dug deep and we got the win.

“We said as a group we needed to find something from within, and I feel with did exactly that and showed great fighting spirit.”

The Sky Blues sit in eighth place on the league table with 23 points, eight behind leaders Liverpool and three behind Everton for the fourth and final Champions League slot, though they have a game in hand relative to each club.

Manchester City have scored just 19 goals across 13 Premier League tilts. They have 37 tallies in 21 matches across all competitions.

“Our position is to try and win games, to be up there as quickly as possible, as close to top of league as possible,” manager Pep Guardiola said, per the club’s site.

“But reality is our momentum in front of goal is not good. We had chances to score more and we couldn’t do it.

“We will struggle if we don’t break this situation and score more goals.”

Arsenal just have 14 points across 14 league matches, sitting just four points clear of the relegation zone.

On Oct. 1, in the EFL Cup’s fourth round, they bested Liverpool on penalties 5-4 following a scoreless draw. They’ve won eight of 17 overall matches since then, though they’ve taken just two of 11 league tests in that span.

The Gunners fell to Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday, surrendering the winner just before the midway break.

“Of course, there’s big disappointment, it hurts a lot,” goalkeeper Bernd Leno said, according to the club’s official website. “It’s not the time to feel sorry for ourselves. We have to stick together, we have to stay positive and this is the only way because on Tuesday we have another big game. We have to win games to come out of this situation and have a positive mood again.”