How to Watch Atlanta Hawks Games Without Cable

With Dejounte Murray joining Trae Young to create one of the best backcourts in the NBA, the Atlanta Hawks look like a real contender in the East in 2022-23.

If you live in the Hawks market, you can watch every game live on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and is the only streaming service to include Bally Sports Southeast.

If you live out of the Hawks market, you can watch most games live on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial and has NBA League Pass, ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

Those are just a couple of the options if you’re cutting cable, so here’s a full guide on how you can watch a live stream of Hawks games online in 2022-23, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Hawks Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT are included in every one, while Bally Sports Southeast (local markets) and NBA TV are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Hawks games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Hawks Market

Note: TNT isn’t available on FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, NBA League Pass (this is necessary for watching out-of-market games) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

You’ll need either the “Sports Plus,” “Sports Lite,” or “fubo Extra” add-on for NBA TV, and NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch out-of-market Hawks games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch out-of-market Hawks games live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch out-of-market Hawks games live on the NBA app or NBA website

Compatible devices for the NBA app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series S/X, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Hawks Season Preview 2022-23

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks made waves in the 2021 postseason, reaching the Eastern Conference finals, but it didn’t lead to bigger things the following season in 2022.

“For any team that makes it to the Final Four of the playoffs in the NBA, there has to be a lot of things that go right for your team,” Young told Complex. “For us, we have to have guys healthy for the whole year and get off to a great start, and just stick to it. Getting that far is not easy, you have to have a little bit of luck and some things go your way throughout the year and hopefully things fall your way later on.”

Atlanta looks to right the ship after barely making the playoffs and bowing out in the first round. The Hawks made offseason moves to build around Young.

“Sometimes, I don’t look back too much. I appreciate what has gotten me to this point, I take time every now and then and appreciate where I’m at now and put things into perspective, but at the same time I’m trying to look forward and keep going because I know I have a long ways to go,” Young told Complex.

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan also doesn’t want to look back, going into a critical season. McMillan also recognizes that there’s important questions to answer the new season nears.

“Who are we? Who do we want to become? How are we gonna get there?” McMillan said via The Associated Press. “We have to establish and create our identity. The last two seasons are now behind us. This is a new year, a new opportunity, a new challenge.”

Atlanta created a new opportunity with the addition of All-Star guard Dejounte Murray. Last season with the San Antonio Spurs, Murray averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and two steals per game.

“He adds a lot,” Young told Complex regarding Murray. “He is a very versatile guard who can score and pass the ball, but he’s also really good on defense and will help on that end. I think anytime you can add a smart basketball player, I think it’s great for any team. I think he makes our team better and we are looking forward to going out and proving it.”

Murray doesn’t see a competition for who scores the most or who is the star of the team.

“I ain’t trying to step on no toes,” Murray said via The Associated Press. “They have a great thing going here. Trae earned the rights of who he is to this organization. I’m coming to help.”

Atlanta has a solid core of starters with Young and Murray — De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, and Clint Capela. The Hawks also have solid players off the bench in Bogdan Bogdanovic, Onyeka Okongwu, and Justin Holiday. That supporting cast could help Young achieve the biggest thing he wants out of this season.

“I’m so locked in on winning a championship,” Young said per The Associated Press. “Nothing else.”