How to Watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2023 Live Stream for Free

It’s time for sun, sand, romance and loads of drama, as season 9 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ kicks off on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The show will be televised live on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ live, on-demand or on DVR (if you record it) on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ live, on-demand or on DVR (if you record it) on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Hulu With Live TV is the cheapest option that includes ABC live in most markets. It costs just $49.99 per month for your first three months, and also includes Disney+ and ESPN+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Bachelor in Paradise” live, on-demand or on DVR (if you record it) on the Hulu app or website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2023 Preview

Once again, former contestants from both “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” will head to paradise in Puerto Vallarta to frolic and find romance.

“It’s gonna be a lot of Bachelor Nation‘s favorites I think from recent seasons showing up,” host Jesse Palmer said. “There may be a few repeat offenders from Paradise showing up themselves. Maybe even one or more former leads will be coming to the beach as well.”

Several former “Bachelorette” stars slated to will appear this season include Rachel Recchia (Season 19), Katie Thurston (Season 17), Hannah Brown (Season 15) and Charity Lawson (Season 20).

One storyline people are waiting to watch: Expect some fireworks when Thurston reunites with her former fiancé, Blake Moynes. The pair hadn’t seen each other for a year and a half prior to filming the show, and considering how many other female contestants have their eyes on Moynes, things could get testy very quickly.

In addition to emotionally loaded reunions, there should also be loads of unexpected pairings and hook ups. “It’s always so funny to me,” Palmer added. “I talk to everybody at the gates of Paradise before they head on down to the beach, and everybody always has a plan. There’s always somebody that they’re there to meet, they’re really hoping that person’s gonna be there, and they just sort of think they know how it’s gonna go—and that’s never what happens.”

“I think that people at home are gonna be really surprised at who ends up coupling up together and who potentially finds love on the beach this summer,” Palmer continued. “I bet there are some couples that nobody saw coming, that no one will be able to connect in the beginning.”

In addition to Recchia, Thurston, Brown, Lawson and Moynes, here’s a look at who is expected to stir the pot in paradise: