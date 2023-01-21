How to Watch ‘Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias’ Movie Online

The latest true crime movie coming to TV is “Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias,” premiering Saturday, January 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

‘Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias’ Preview

In 2008, Jodi Arias was arrested for the murder of her ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander, who was stabbed 27 times and shot in the head. The trial began in late 2012 and in May 2013, Arias was found guilty of first-degree murder despite her assertion it was self-defense. She was eventually sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. She is currently housed at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Perryville, Arizona.

In 2013, Lifetime aired a TV movie about the murder and the trial called “Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret.” Now 10 years late Lifetime is airing a sequel called “Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias.”

The Lifetime description reads:

In this follow-up to one of Lifetime’s most successful true crime movies, “Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret,” we will see a whole new side of the infamous murderess and the story that has captivated the world for nearly a decade. Celina Sinden stars in the new movie, “Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias” as Jodi, who has just been arrested and sent to prison while she awaits trial for murdering her boyfriend, Travis Alexander. When she arrived in jail, Jodi charms her way through prison and befriends a couple, Donavan Bering and Tracy Brown. The three inmates became inseparable, Donovan and Tracy doing anything and everything Jodi asked — even letting the murderess tattoo her name on one of them. Donovan was released from prison as Jodi’s trial drew near and agreed to be Jodi’s mouthpiece, posting on her social pages and defending her friend to the world. But when the details of the case and Jodi’s story were no longer adding up and Donovan refused to continue to do her former friend’s bidding, Jodi’s vengeful side emerged.

“Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias” is part of Lifetime’s “Ripped From the Headlines” slate for early 2023 that also includes:

“How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story,” about a novelist convicted of killing her husband, starring Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg, which premiered January 14.

“Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias,” starring Celinda Sinden, following the convict and the havoc she wreaked while in prison is premiering Saturday, January 21.

“Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini,” the story of a young mother of two who disappeared while jogging near her home, starring Jaime King premiering Saturday, January 28.

“Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation,” starring Jennifer Grey as a fitness and diet guru who called herself God’s prophet, premiering Saturday, February 4.

“Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias” premieres Saturday, January 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.