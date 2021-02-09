How to Watch Basketball Wives 2021 Online for Free

Long-running reality show Basketball Wives returns with its ninth season on Tuesday, February 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Basketball Wives Season 9 episodes online for free:

‘Basketball Wives’ Season 9 Preview

Basketball Wives aired its most recent episode more than a year ago, when season eight ended in October 2019. Now the popular reality show is back and tackling the quarantine in a big way.

When we last saw the Basketball Wives, it was Shaunie O’Neal, Evelyn Lozada, Malaysia Pargo, Feby Torres, and Kristen Scott against Cece Gutierrez, Ogom “OG” Chijindu, and Jackie Christie in a feud of epic proportions. The season eight reunion saw CeCe leave the show for good, while Shaunie got real with host Marc Lamont about colorism within the Black community.

When the show returns for its ninth season, the regular cast members will include O’Neal, Lozada, Christie, and Pargo, plus Jennifer Williams. Friends of the show will include Chijindu, Scott, and Torres, plus Liza Morales, Nia Dorsey, and Noria Dorsey.

Tami Roman, who has been with the show since season two, will not be returning. She will actually be bringing a new show to VH1. The Jasmine Brand reports that it is tentatively called Unfaithful and will focus on exposing people who are cheating on their significant other. Roman is set to host, according to the outlet.

According to Variety, season nine of Basketball Wives will “see its cast members’ sisterhood tested like never before as they adjust to life amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the fight against social injustices, while still dealing with unresolved relationships.”

Variety also reports that O’Neal will be relocating to Houston to be closer to her kids, and Pargo will be spearheading discussions about police brutality with her own children. The show will also examine systemic racism and the Black Lives Matter movement, particularly Scott’s involvement with it.

Basketball Wives airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.