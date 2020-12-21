Where to Watch Baylor vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff Basketball

The No. 2 Baylor Bears (5-0) will host the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-7) at Paul J. Meyer Arena Monday.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs Baylor Preview

The Bears are fresh from a 100-69 win over Kansas State on Saturday. It was Baylor’s first game back after having games and activities paused for nearly a week due to COVID-19 protocols.

MaCio Teague notched a double-double, scoring 23 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, and Davion Mitchell scored 20 points to lead the Bears to victory after the brief pause in play. Teague specifically was a spark plug for Baylor.

“His energy really sparked us in the first half,” Bears head coach Scott Drew said about Teague after the game. “Making shots helps for the spacing and the execution was really well done,” Drew said, adding: “There was definitely was an excitement for us to be here and to play again,” Drew said. “Every time you play it’s a joy and a privilege.”

Mitchell was another key contributor for the Bears. “Credit to all my teammates, MaCio, especially Jared, he had a phenomenal night passing the ball,” Mitchell said after the win. “He got me a lot of open shots with his eyes, and everybody on our team, they trust me to knock them down.”

As for AR-Pine Bluff, they’ve lost two in a row, most recently an 81-56 loss at the hands of North Texas on December 15. Markedric Bell and guard Dequan Morris led the way for the Golden Lions, scoring 14 points apiece. Arkansas-Pine Bluff made just 40 percent of its shots from the floor, and their 19 turnovers did them no favors.

It was Bell and Morris, along with senior forward Terrance Banyard that Golden Lions head coach George Ivory singled out despite a hard go of it early on.

“The experienced guys on the roster have been a tremendous help with implementing our system with the new guys on the team,” Ivory said earlier this season. “They’ve shown great leadership since the start of practice, and that has been a great benefit to us.”

AR-Pine Bluff’s leading scorer, Shaun Doss Jr., was held to just 2 of 12 shooting in the loss to North Texas. Doss led the team in rebounds with 10, but he had just eight points in the loss, and he has been struggling in his last three games. He’ll have to get out of his slump if the Golden Lions want any chance to score an upset against a Baylor team that has been running on all cylinders.

Here’s a look at the predicted lineups for both teams:

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Predicted Lineup: Markedric Bell, Terrance Banyard, Joshuwan Johnson, Jalen Lynn, Shaun Doss Jr.

Baylor Predicted Lineup: MaCio Teague, Flo Thamba, Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell, Mark Vital