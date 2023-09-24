How to Watch Bears vs Chiefs Game for Free

The Chicago Bears (0-2) head to Arrowhead Stadium Week 3 to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1).

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a free live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bears vs Chiefs live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Bears vs Chiefs live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Bears vs Chiefs live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bears vs Chiefs live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Bears vs Chiefs Preview

The Chiefs are coming off their first win of the season, a 17-9 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 2. Kansas City and reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes are averaging just 18.5 points a game on offense, uncharacteristically low for the group.

With current Chiefs OC Matt Nagy taking the offensive coordinator reins from Eric Bienemy, some are wondering if this could be a revenge game of sorts for Nagy, who served as head coach of the Bears from 2018 until the end of the 2021 season.

“This is about our team vs. them and me being a Kansas City Chief and going out and being better from last week, regardless of who we’re playing,” Nagy said, via NBC Sports. “We’ve got to improve offensively, be better there, and that’s really been the focus since that game ended last weekend.”

On the other side, the Bears are fresh from their second straight ugly loss, falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-17 last week. Chicago QB Justin Fields struggled again, going 16-for-29 for 211 yards, a TD and two interceptions. “I wasn’t necessarily playing my game,” Fields said the week after the loss.

“Felt like I was kind of robotic and not playing like myself,” the Bears QB added. “My goal this week is just to say eff it and go out there and play football how I know to play football. That includes thinking less and just going out there and playing off of instincts rather than so much say info in my head, data in my head. Just literally going out there and playing football. Going back to it’s a game and that’s it. That’s when I play my best, when I’m just out there playing free and being myself, so I’m going to say kind of bump all the what I should, this and that, pocket stuff. I’m going to go out there and be me.”

The Bucs torched a Bears secondary that was without starting cornerback Kyler Gordon, and safety Eddie Jackson also went down early with an injury, leaving Chicago’s secondary extremely vulnerable. Gordon is still out, and Jackson is also out, so Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce could be in for a huge game.

Broadcasters slated to call the game include Kevin Burkhardt, who will be doing the play-by-play, former Bears tight end Greg Olsen will provide the color commentary, whilw Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be the sideline reporters.