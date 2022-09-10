How to Watch Bears Games Without Cable

Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles are at the controls for the Chicago Bears after the ill-fated Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace era was brought to a merciful end. First-year head coach Eberflus has inherited an exciting young quarterback, Justin Fields, along with some productive veterans on defense, but the Bears still look short in too many areas to compete in a front-loaded NFC North division.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Bears market, you can watch a live stream of every televised game (one game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video) on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if you’re cutting cable, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Bears games streaming live online in 2022:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You Live in the Bears Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need either the “Ultimate” package or add the “Sports Plus” add-on to any other package to get NFL RedZone, but every package and add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Bears games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Bears games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Bears games that are on CBS live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Bears games that are on CBS live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Bears games live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You Live out of the Bears Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Bears games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch Bears games live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

If you don’t need to watch live, you can watch a replay of every NFL game via NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch Bears games live (in-market) or on-demand after they’re over (out-of-market) on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Bears games live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Chicago Bears 2022 Season Preview

Fields is the main reason for optimism about these Bears. He’s entering his second season with some big expectations based on his awesome raw talent.

Among those who believe in Fields’ breakout potential is NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks, who thinks new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will unlock the QB’s full potential: “Getsy, who spent the past three seasons as Matt LaFleur’s quarterbacks coach in Green Bay, is installing a Shanahan style of offense that should help Fields become a more efficient passer from the pocket and out on the perimeter. With the system featuring a variety of stretch-bootleg concepts (outside run and naked passing game), Fields’ athleticism and efficient passing skills should shine in an attack that caters to his strengths.”

An expanded playbook should help Fields improve the seven touchdowns to 10 interceptions he managed in 10 starts as a rookie. The concern is the right scheme will only take a quarterback so far. Any productive passer needs a strong supporting cast, something Fields lacks in this offense.

There are some useful playmakers, particularly wide receiver Darnell Mooney. He’s got the speed to burn defenses deep, like he did against the Detroit Lions in Week 12:

Unfortunately, there isn’t much beyond Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet among Fields’ primary receivers. At least he can rely on one star in the backfield.

Best Fantasy Option: David Montgomery

David Montgomery was already highly productive before the new regime took over. He gained 846 yards on the ground and added 301 as a receiver during just 13 games in last season’s limited offense.

It’s reasonable to assume Montgomery will be even more productive in a Shanahan offense that places a premium on outside zone-stretch running plays. Playing with a QB as mobile as Fields will also help Montgomery and the rest of the Bears’ running back rotation find openings to exploit.

Montgomery should also remain a factor in the passing game, where he can thrive underneath against defenses that focus too heavily on Mooney and Kmet. All signs point to the player who posted a 1,070-yard season two years ago enjoying his best campaign yet.

Newcomer to Watch: Justin Jones

Usually this would be the spot to focus on the rookie to watch, but the Bears added so many new faces this offseason, the draft class gets obscured. Among the veterans required, Justin Jones’ name stands out as somebody who will be pivotal.

Eberflus made his name running the defense for the Indianapolis Colts, who operated a zone-heavy 4-3 scheme dependant on relentless pressure from the front four. The Bears aren’t short of disruptive edge-rushers, thanks to Robert Quinn and Al-Quadin Muhammad, one of Eberflus’ former players in Indy.

Interior pressure is just as important and that’s where Jones enters the picture. He arrived from the Los Angeles Chargers after the Bears had to cancel a three-year deal for Larry Ogunjobi, who failed his physical.

Ogunjobi started for the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI after recording seven sacks last season. He was counted on to be the pass-rushing 3-technique Eberflus needs, a role that now goes to Jones, who has logged 4.5 sacks in his career.

Best Returning Veteran: Roquan Smith

It would be easy to put Quinn, who set a franchise single-season record of 18.5 sacks last season in this spot, but Roquan Smith gets the nod. Like Jones, Smith is ticketed for one of the other foundational positions in Eberflus’ defense, weak-side linebacker.

Darius Leonard, one of the game’s best, occupied the same spot for the Colts, and Smith has the potential to be just as effective. The Bears’ first-round pick in 2018 has been an active force even on losing teams, setting a two-year mark for tackles equalled only by a Hall of Famer, per NFL on CBS:

The last two players with 300+ tackles and 30+ tackles for loss in a two-year span 2020-21 Roquan Smith

1999-00 Ray Lewis pic.twitter.com/emCKsPkTXT — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 7, 2022

Numbers like those are why Smith wanted a bumper new contract this offseason. He engaged in an “emotional and intense” negotiation with the Bears, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, but Smith eventually returned to the team in August, foregoing the option of a prolonged holdout.

Smith’s presence increases the chance of Eberflus putting a dangerous defense on the field right away. Ultimately though, the Bears’ rebuilding efforts will only succeed if Fields delivers on his immense promise, a process set for a tough start with Week 1’s visit of last season’s NFC runners-up the San Francisco 49ers.

However well Fields starts, he doesn’t have enough talent around him yet to keep pace with the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings in the division.