How to Watch Bengals vs Browns Game for Free in Market

The Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) will head to FirstEnergy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns (0-0) on Sunday, September 10.

The game will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on Amazon Prime, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Paramount+.

Here’s how:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch their local CBS channel live via the Prime Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel with a free trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Bengals vs Browns live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bengals vs Browns live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Bengals vs Browns live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Bengals vs Browns live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bengals vs Browns live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Bengals vs Browns Preview

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow missed the majority of training camp with a calf injury, but is expected to start this game for the Bengals.

“I’m in a good spot,” Burrow said this week. “I’m ready to go. We’re going to see how these next couple of days play out because you never know with these things, but I’m expecting to play.”

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor says he’s not worried about Burrow missing most of camp and the entirety of the preseason, though. “He maybe hasn’t gotten all the physical reps, but he’s gotten the mental reps,” Taylor said. “You know, he’s in every meeting talking through every rep as camp has gone on. He’s locked in. He’s had several good days of practice now, and we still get three more to go.”

Last year, Cincinnati won the AFC North with a 12-4 mark. The team finished in the top 10 in both scoring offense and defense, scoring up 26.1 points a game behind the Burrow-Ja’marr Chase connection, while allowing 20.1 points per contest on defense. The Bengals saw their season end in the AFC Championship against the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

On the other side, the Browns finished at the bottom of the AFC North with a 7-10 mark last season. Cleveland averaged just over 21 points a game on offense, while allowing 22.4 points per contest on defense. QB Deshaun Watson will lead Cleveland on the offensive side.

These two teams split the series last year, 1-1, and the Browns have been eyeing film from those games in order to figure out how to take Burrow and company down. “There’s so much tape to watch of your scheme versus their scheme, and they’ve obviously evolved over time just like we have,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “I’m speaking (about) our offense and their defense, but there’s certainly a lot of tape to look at and a lot of different situations.”

Leading up to the game, Chase says he’s ready to get his first victory against the Browns on the road.

“It will be a good time to get that dub over there,” Chase said. “I know I haven’t won over there and I’ve been hearing about how the rivalry and stuff goes on so I’m excited for it. I don’t really pay too much attention to it but just handle my business and do what I’m supposed to do.”