How to Watch Bills vs Chiefs Without Cable

A spot in the Super Bowl is on the line as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The game (Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways to watch the Bills vs Chiefs live online for free:

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including every NFL city

Bills vs Chiefs Preview

The Kansas City Chiefs are one win away from returning to the Super Bowl, but things nearly unraveled in a hurry last week against the Cleveland Browns in the divisional round. The Chiefs seemed to be in control for most of the game, but the momentum took a sudden shift in Cleveland’s favor when Kansas City’s all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes was knocked out of the game with a concussion.

The Chiefs hung on to win 22-17 thanks to some late heroics by backup quarterback Chad Henne, but there were still questions if Mahomes would be ready for the AFC Championship tilt against the Bills.

Kansas City fans were able to take a huge sigh of relief on Friday when Mahomes announced he had cleared concussion protocol and would be ready to play.

“Talking to all of the doctors and going through all of the testing, we have the belief that I’ll have no lingering effects and I’ll be able to go out there and be who I am,” Mahomes said after clearing the protocol.

“You have to take it day by day. That’s the best thing. You can only control what you can control. For me, that was coming in every day with a positive attitude, try to make myself better, try to prepare myself as if I was going to play. Luckily enough, I haven’t had any symptoms and I’m able to play.”

With Mahomes at the helm, the Bills have their hands full to slow down Kansas City’s prolific offense. The teams played earlier this year with the Chiefs winning 26-17, rushing for 245 yards as a team.

“You look at trying to stop them and it’s kind of like, who are you going to stop?” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said, via the Buffalo News. “You look at how they’re winning games, and they’re making big plays, explosive plays. We’ve got to find a way to limit their explosive plays. They’re going to make some plays. They’re in this spot for a reason.”

On the other side, quarterback Josh Allen has guided the Bills to a historic season of their own, taking home their first division title in a quarter-century. Having Stefon Diggs — the NFL’s receptions leader — on his side has helped.

“I think we’ve got a guy – and there’s a few guys (like this) in the league – it doesn’t really matter what you do. If you roll a safety over the top, if you try to double team him, it creates work for other guys but it’s hard. You go post high and a guy that can consistently win, that’s a huge weapon for an offense,” Allen said. “Not only do we have Stef, we have John Brown and Cole Beasley and a couple other guys that are just athletic freaks, and can do different things that not many guys can do in this league.”

INJURY REPORT

Bills: QUESTIONABLE: DT Vernon Butler (quad), WR Gabriel Davis (ankle)

Chiefs: OUT: LB Willie Gay (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: RB Le’Veon Bell (knee), CB Bashaud Breeland (concussion, shoulder), RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle, hip), CB Rashad Fenton (foot), WR Sammy Watkins (calf)