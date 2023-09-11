How to Watch Bills vs Jets Live Stream for Free

The Buffalo Bills (0-0) will kick their 2023 campaign off at MetLife Stadium when they visit the New York Jets (0-0) on Monday Night Football.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on ESPN and ABC, while the special Peyton and Eli “ManningCast” will be on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Bills vs Jets live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC are included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Bills vs Jets live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, ESPN+ is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game (includes both the regular broadcast and “ManningCast”):

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the Bills vs Jets live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Another low-priced option if you’ve used up your free trials, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term cable-replacing streaming service that includes this game. ESPN and ESPN2 are included in the “Sling Orange” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Bills vs Jets live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Bills vs Jets Preview

The Bills finished first in the AFC East with a 13-3 record last year. Buffalo boasted the league’s No. 2 scoring offense (28.4 points a game) as well as the NFL’s No. 2 ranked defense, giving up just under 18 points a game. Quarterback Josh Allen had another solid season, throwing for 4,407 yards, 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 17 games.

Buffalo won the Wild Card round against the Miami Dolphins, before falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round, 27-10. The Bills have made the playoffs every year since 2019, but they’ve never made it to the Super Bowl. They’re hoping that will change this season.

Buffalo will be undergoing a bit of a change on the defensive side, as head coach Sean McDermott will be serving as the team’s defensive coordinator this year after Leslie Frazier took the year off.

“It’s getting competitive out there, you know, a little trash-talking back and forth with coach,” Allen said about McDermott’s new role. “It’s fun to see his competitive juices get flowing. He’s a defensive guy, so that defense is always a special part of him, but I think even more so right now.”

On the other side, the Jets finished at the bottom of the AFC East with a 7-10 record. New York averaged just 17.4 points a game on offense, a huge reason for the team’s primary change on that side of the ball during the offseason.

The Jets, of course, made waves this offseason by adding future Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers. With the vast cache of weapons at Rodgers’ disposal, including reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, running back Dalvin Cook and former teammates Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, the former Packers QB should have all he needs.

Rodgers will also have standout running back Breece Hall, who had a promising start to his rookie campaign in 2022 before tearing his ACL.

“We have a plan. I’m not going to talk about it here, but there’s going to be a constant communication because what the plan is can be more, can be less, but we have an idea of what we want to get done,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh said. “[Hall] has an idea of what he would like to accomplish, but at the same time communication, and constantly checking in to see where he is at, both physically and mentally.”

The Jets were one of three teams to beat the Bills last year during the regular season, although Buffalo has won four of its last five against New York.