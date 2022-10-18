How to Watch Blazers Games & Root Sports Without Cable

Chauncey Billups’ first season in Portland was a forgettable one, but with Damian Lillard and the rest of the squad healthy again, the Blazers have playoff aspirations in 2022-23.

Blazers Season Preview 2022-23

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trailblazers impressed during the 2020 playoffs in the bubble during COVID-19, but the playoff bubble burst for the Blazers last season.

Portland looks to get back to the postseason this time around with Lillard leading the way after dealing with an injury. Lillard notably turned down an informal invitation to join LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers to stay in Portland. Lillard recounted the story for The Ringer.

“I wasn’t even looking at it like a recruiting process,” Lillard told The Ringer. “The whole time I was like, ‘I play for the Blazers.’ My only point is, let’s give ourselves a chance. I wasn’t sending no shots or sending no threats. I’m just honest. When I get asked a question, I answer the question. Because these questions had never been asked.”

Lillard signed a two-year deal worth $300 million-plus to continue with the Blazers this season. He fully embraces the challenge of being a star player who didn’t jump ship for a super team, citing other NBA stars of the past who never won it all.

“I think what’s causing a lot of the movement is the pressure that’s being put on players and athletes,” Lillard told The Ringer. “About, ‘Oh, he don’t have a ring,’ and they almost make it seem like you just didn’t do shit because you didn’t win a ring. You got people out there like Charles Barkley and Patrick Ewing, Reggie Miller—these dudes is legends. Come on, man, you can’t take nothing away because they didn’t win a championship.”

Portland talent around Lillard in the starting lineup with Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant, and Jusuf Nurkic. Hart averaged 19.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists last season. Simons posted 17.3 points and 3.9 assists per night. Nurkic averged 15 points and 11.1 rebounds per night.

Grant coming over via a trade with the Detroit Pistons could make a difference. He averaged 19.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, one block, and 0.9 steals per game last year.

Gary Payton II’s arrival from the NBA champion Golden State also helps the Blazers’ depth and experience with him coming off the bench. The Blazers also have solid reserves in Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and Drew Eubanks.

The Blazers have a steep climb in a deep Western Conference, but the team added players who could help Lillard’s dream come true.

“I want to win as a Trail Blazer,” Lillard told The Ringer. “I want to win a championship where I am. I don’t think I would feel the same joy and happiness if I did it elsewhere. I would be happy, no doubt. Like winning a chip, you get that experience.”