How to Watch Brewers Games Without Cable 2023

A string of four-consecutive postseason appearances came to an end last year, but with stars like Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Willy Adames still in town, the Milwaukee Brewers still have the talent to compete in the NL Central in 2023.

Most Brewers games this season will be locally televised on Bally Sports Wisconsin, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on Bally Sports Wisconsin), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or FS1. A couple may be untelevised and stream on YouTube, Apple TV+, Peacock TV or ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Brewers market, you can watch a live stream of every televised Brewers game on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Bally Sports Wisconsin and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of those options, as well as some ways for out-of-market viewers to watch Brewers games live online without cable in 2023:

If You’re in the Brewers Market

You can watch a live stream of Bally Sports Wisconsin, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need to include the “Sports Plus” add-on for MLB Network, but you can include any add-ons you want with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Brewers games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while Bally Sports Wisconsin and MLB Network are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-ons you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Brewers games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Brewers Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game via Prime Channels.

The MLB.TV channel costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Brewers games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime MLB.TV Channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Brewers games live on the Prime Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Prime Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $149.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Brewers games. The monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Brewers games live on the MLB TV app or MLB.TV website.

Compatible devices for the MLB TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch a lot of Brewers games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch a daily MLB game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Brewers Season Preview 2023

The Brew Crew finished second in the NL Central with an 86-76 mark last year, their second straight winning season. Milwaukee has finished above .500 in five of the last six seasons and it is hoping to finally make it back to the World Series for the first time since 1982.

Milwaukee may be without multiple players when the season starts, however. Centerfielder Tyrone Taylor has been recovering from an elbow injury, and likely won’t be back in time for opening day on March 30 or any of the team’s earlier games.

“We’re not any closer,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said about Taylor’s return. “As we move on here, we’re starting to be concerned for sure because we want to get him started and he’s not doing any baseball activities, and we don’t have any on the horizon.”

The Brewers are also hoping outfielder Christian Yelich will return to top form this year after battling injuries over the past few seasons. The MLB MVP in 2018, Yelich hasn’t hit over .300 in each of the last three years and he says he’s feeling better than he has in recent memory heading into this season.

“You never know what the season holds,” Yelich told MLB.com. “Even when you have a good Spring Training and you feel like you’re in a good spot going into the season, it doesn’t work out that way during the season. And then sometimes you have a really good season after feeling terrible during Spring Training. You just never really know. You just have to put yourself in the best position to have success. That’s really all you can do. You’ve just gotta play the game and try to stay healthy.”

Here’s a look at the potential starting lineup, bullpen and rotation for the Brewers this year:

LF Christian Yelich

SS Willy Adames

1B Rowdy Tellez

C William Contreras

DH Jesse Winker

2B Luis Urías or Brice Turang (Rookie)

CF Garrett Mitchell (R)

3B Brian Anderson

RF Sal Frelick (R)

Potential rotation: Corbin Burnes (12-8, 2.94 ERA, 202.0 IP), Brandon Woodruff (13-4, 3.05 ERA, 153.1 IP), Eric Lauer (11-7, 3.69 ERA, 158.2 IP), Freddy Peralta (4-4, 3.58, 78.0 IP), Wade Miley (2-2, 3.16 ERA, 37.0 IP)

Bullpen: Devin Williams, Matt Bush, Peter Strzelecki, Hoby Milner, Javy Guerra, Bryse Wilson, Joel Payamps and Adrian Houser.