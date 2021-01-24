How to Watch ‘Bridge and Tunnel’ TV Show Online

The latest TV dramedy to hit the airwaves is Bridge and Tunnel, premiering on Sunday, January 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on EPIX.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Epix, here’s how to watch Bridge and Tunnel streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Epix content on the Prime Epix channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Epix Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Epix on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Epix Channel, you can watch Bridge and Tunnel live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Epix is available as a $6 per month add-on to Philo’s main channel bundle. You can include both the main package and the Epix add-on in your free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch Bridge and Tunnel live or on-demand on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

Epix is available as its own standalone package through Sling TV, meaning you can sign up for Epix whether or not you also sign up for one of Sling TV’s main “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel bundles. As such, you can get Epix for a total of $5 per month through Sling, which is the cheapest option if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Bridge and Tunnel live or on-demand on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

‘Bridge and Tunnel’ Preview

VideoVideo related to how to watch ‘bridge and tunnel’ tv show online 2021-01-24T15:00:13-05:00

EPIX’s new dramedy is Bridge and Tunnel comes from the mind of actor Edward Burns, who wrote, produced and directed the six-episode series.

The show is set in 1980s New York City and tells the story of “a group of recent college grads setting out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working-class Long Island home town,” according to EPIX’s press release.

Here is a rundown of the characters, per EPIX’s release:

JIMMY – SAM VARTHOLOMEOS

A dedicated and passionate photographer, who is just starting to discover his style, Jimmy’s a charming and sensitive 22-year-old young man. After college graduation, he returns home to Long Island for the summer and quickly falls back into the arms of his ex-girlfriend Jill, faced with the ultimate dilemma of whether to continue this relationship or risk losing his new job photographing for National Geographic in Alaska.

JILL – CAITLIN STASEY

Jill, assertive and confident, dreams to move to Manhattan to become a famous fashion designer, but she fears her on-again, off-again relationship with Jimmy might force her to leave Manhattan and hit the road with him, jeopardizing her goal of succeeding in the fashion industry.

TAMMY – GIGI ZUMBADO

A sweet, studious, shy former high school Valedictorian, and recently admitted to Columbia Business School, Tammy is biding her time in the summer working as a waitress in the town diner, but finally telling the man she’s always loved her true feelings.

MIKEY – JANLUIS CASTELLANOS

Charming and frequently the object of desire, Mikey received his college degree in accounting to appease his family and fit in. With the help of Tammy, he begins to rediscover his passion as an artist, and confronts the idea of abandoning a safer path to consider a future in the arts

STACEY – ISABELLA FARRELL

Wild, tough-as-nails, a college dropout, forever a party girl. She recently moved into her boyfriend’s Manhattan apartment but is pulled back to Long Island when she reconnects with an old boyfriend from Long Island.

PAGS – BRIAN MULLER

Playful, sweet, the character of the group. Pags has dreams of going to law school and becoming a successful music attorney.

ARTIE – ED BURNS

A house painter who once dreamed of being a photographer, Artie loves his suburban life and supports his son’s artistic dreams. But he also is dreading the day Jimmy leaves the nest.

Bridge and Tunnel airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on EPIX.