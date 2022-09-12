How to Watch Broncos Games Without Cable in 2022

Russell Wilson begins his tenure with the Denver Broncos amid mile high expectations this year.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Broncos market, you can watch a live stream of every televised game (one game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, and another on ESPN+) on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if you’re cutting cable, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Broncos games streaming live online in 2022:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You Live in the Broncos Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need either the “Ultimate” package or add the “Sports Plus” add-on to any other package to get NFL RedZone, but every package and add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Broncos games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Broncos games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Broncos games that are on CBS live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Broncos games that are on CBS live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Broncos games live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You Live out of the Broncos Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Broncos games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch Broncos games live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

If you don’t need to watch live, you can watch a replay of every NFL game via NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch Broncos games live (in-market) or on-demand after they’re over (out-of-market) on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Broncos games live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Denver Broncos 2022 Season Preview

The Denver Broncos swung for the fences in the offseason and traded for star quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson had a stellar career in Seattle, which included two Super Bowl appearances and a championship. The Broncos meanwhile haven’t enjoyed much success since 2015 when Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning helped the team win Super Bowl 50.

The Broncos have a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback again but face a challenging AFC West Division. The Kansas City Chiefs look as strong as ever. The Los Angeles Chargers added key talent such as linebacker Khalil Mack. The Las Vegas Raiders have a new head coach from the Bill Belichick coaching tree in Josh McDaniels.

Offensive Outlook

Wilson has a solid supporting cast around him to find success in the Mile High City.

Denver has two running backs who flirted with 1,000-yard seasons last year. Melvin Gordon rushed for 918 yards and eight touchdowns, and Javonte Williams tallied 903 yards and four touchdowns.

The Broncos also return leading receiver Courtland Sutton, who posted 58 receptions for 776 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. Second leading receiver Tim Patrick went on injured reserve, which will require Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler to step up.

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam can also make plays. He tallied 33 receptions for 330 yards and two touchdowns in 2021.

Billy Turner returns to Denver’s offensive line after playing for Green Bay. Broncos linemen Garett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry IIII, and Quinn Meinerz will look to give Wilson adequate time to complete big passes.

Defensive Outlook

Denver has talent on defense amid offseason changes.

The Broncos no longer have 2021 sack leader Shelby Harris, who had six sacks, but the team brought in D.J. Jones. The Broncos also have Dre’Mont Jones on the defensive line again after a 5.5-sack season.

Leading tackler and strong safety Kareem Jackson returns after an 88-tackle performance last year. The Broncos also have reliable tacklers in Justin Simmons and Patrick Surtain, and they had five and four interceptions respectively.

Special Teams Outlook

The Broncos have an accurate kicker in Brandon McManus, and punter Corliss Watiman can help the field position game. Montrell Washington will help the return game.