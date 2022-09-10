How to Watch Browns Games Without Cable

How the Cleveland Browns can tread water without star quarterback Deshaun Watson for 11 games will determine how far this team can go in 2022.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Browns market, you can watch a live stream of every televised game (one game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video) on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if you’re cutting cable, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Browns games streaming live online in 2022:

If You Live in the Browns Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need either the “Ultimate” package or add the “Sports Plus” add-on to any other package to get NFL RedZone, but every package and add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Browns games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Browns games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Browns games that are on CBS live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Browns games that are on CBS live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Browns games live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You Live out of the Browns Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Browns games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch Browns games live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

If you don’t need to watch live, you can watch a replay of every NFL game via NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch Browns games live (in-market) or on-demand after they’re over (out-of-market) on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Browns games live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Cleveland Browns 2022 Season Preview

While the Cleveland Browns make a big splash by trading for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, the team’s season hinges on backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Watson will sit the first 11 games of the season due to violations of the NFL’s Personnel Conduct Policy. Brissett came to Cleveland as a stop-gap amid Watson’s pending suspension at the time.

Brissett can perform as a starter. He tallied 2,942 yards and 18 touchdowns versus six interceptions in 2019 for the Indianapolis Colts. Last season, he threw for 1,238 yards and five touchdowns versus four interceptions in limited time with the Miami Dolphins.

Whether its Brissett or Watson under center, the Browns have no continuity in the quarterback room from last season. The Browns overhauled the quarterback room by trading away former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield and letting backup Case Keenum go.

Changes abound elsewhere on offense with the addition of Amari Cooper amid the departure of Jarvis Landry. Cooper produced a big 2021 season with the Dallas Cowboys, catching 68 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. It’s an upgrade statistically as Landry mustered 52 catches for 570 yards and two touchdowns in 2021.

Amid the changes on offense, the Browns still have a star-studded defense again to help win ball games.

Offensive Outlook

Brissett will have big support in running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Chubb ran for 1,259 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021, and Hunt rushed for 386 yards and five touchdowns last year.

The Browns have depth at receiver with Donovan Peoples-Jones and rookie David Bell. Peoples-Jones posted 34 catches for 597 yards and three touchdowns in 2021, and Bell produced at Purdue with 93 catches for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns last year.

Tight end David Njoku can also factor in the passing game, especially considering the franchise tag investment the Browns made on him. Njoku caught 36 passes for 475 yards and four touchdowns in 2021.

Cleveland also has a solid offensive line with guards Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio.

Defensive Outlook

The Browns have strength up front with defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. Last season, Garrett dominated with 16 sacks, 51 tackles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Clowney had another big season with nine sacks, 37 tackles, and two forced fumbles.

Cleveland will look to linebacker in Jeremiah Owusul-Koramoach to step up and help make the linebacker corps more dangerous. Owusul-Koramoach had 76 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 2021.

Browns defensive backs Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit, Greedy Williams, and Greg Newsome could make a big difference with solid, healthy seasons.

Special Teams Outlook

Rookie kicker Cade York could be a difference maker in close games. York shoed he can hit from 50-60 yards out during the preseason.