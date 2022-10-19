How to Watch Bucks Games Without Cable

After a slight step back during their title defense last year, Giannis Antetkounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks look to get back to the NBA promised land in 2023.

Bucks Season Preview 2022-23

The Milwaukee Bucks come into this season extra motivated after getting denied a championship repeat last season. In addition an 0-5 preseason is no cause for alarm in Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo’s mind.

“It doesn’t worry me,” Antetokounmpo said via ESPN’s Jamal Collier. “What worries me is our habits and building good habits.

“Right now, we’re not vocal enough. We’re not urgent enough. We’re not hungry enough. But at the end of the day, it’s the preseason. We have the whole regular season to find ourselves,” he added.

Milwaukee boasts one of the best players in the league in Antetokounmpo with a veteran cast around him. Antetokounmpo looks to take another step in his storied, young career of one NBA titles, two MVPs, four-time All-NBA first team member, and perennial scorer and defender.

At 27 years of age, Antetokounmpo has more to prove to cement his legacy with a franchise that hadn’t won in decades before his arrival. Antetokounmpo kept his skills extra sharp in the latter parts of the offseason with his participation in the EuroBasket Tournament for Greece. He averaged 29.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists for the tournament. It reflected his last NBA season performance of 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.

Milwaukee won’t start the season 100% sharp in terms of health though. The Bucks will miss Khris Middleton, 32, for a while due to a wrist injury after missing him during the playoffs because on an ankle injury.

“Guys are down, who knows when they’re going to get back, so this is who we have right now,” Antetokounmpo said per ESPN. “We still have a great team, but we’re seven or eight days from the next game and when it really counts. We’ve got to buckle down and start trying to build good habits.”

When healthy, Middleton gives the Bucks a perfect compliment to Antetokounmpo. Middelton, 32, averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game last season.

Jrue Holiday, another key part of the Bucks title run, also returns. He averaged 18.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Milwaukee still has some youth in the lineup with Grayson Allen, 27, and Brook Lopez, 22. Allen averaged 11.1 points and 3.4 rebound last season, and Lopez posted 12.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest last year.

Bucks reserves who can provide a spark off the bench include Pat Connaughton, George Hill, Joe Ingles, Bobby Portis, and Wesley Matthews.