How to Watch Bucs Games Streaming Online for Free

After a dramatic offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off the 2022 season with big expectations.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Bucs market, you can watch a live stream of every televised game (one game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video) on FuboTV, which includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best option if you’re cutting cable, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Bucs games streaming live online in 2022:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You Live in the Bucs Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need either the “Ultimate” package or add the “Sports Plus” add-on to any other package to get NFL RedZone, but every package and add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Bucs games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Bucs games live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: NFL Network, which will have one Bucs game in 2022, isn’t available on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Bucs games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Bucs games that are on CBS live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Bucs games that are on CBS live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You Live out of the Bucs Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Bucs games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch Bucs games live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

If you don’t need to watch live, you can watch a replay of every NFL game via NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch Bucs games live (in-market) or on-demand after they’re over (out-of-market) on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Bucs games live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 Season Preview

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off after a turbulent offseason with surprise retirements, comebacks, a coaching change, and big transactions.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady retired in February and then unretired in March. Shortly after, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians stepped down, and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles took over the team.

Despite Brady’s return, the Bucs lost his longtime teammate and tight end Rob Gronkowski to retirement — for now. The Bucs also got a surprise retirement with Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet, which shortly before a host of offseason personnel moves.

While the Bucs lost key starters such as guard Alex Cappa and safety Jordan Whitehead, the Bucs brought in notable players such as guard Shaq Mason, tight end Kyle Rudolph, and wide receiver Julio Jones. This Bucs team has a significantly different luck from the squad that won the Super Bowl in the 2020 season and returned all 22 starters for 2021 but fell short.

Either way, the goal remains the same in Tampa Bay as Brady chases his eighth Super Bowl ring.

Offensive Outlook

Brady has plenty of familiar faces on offense to work with such as running back Leonard Fournette and wide receiver Mike Evans.

Fellow star receiver Chris Godwin is expected to play again soon, coming off of an ACL tear in 2021. The Bucs also added free agents Russell Gage and Jones to bolster the passing attack.

The Bucs’ offensive line remains the big question mark. Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen injured his knee, which led to second-year offensive lineman Robert Hainsey to take over. Tampa Bay has three new — and mostly young — linemen in the interior line, which could be problematic with a 45-year-old quarterback.

Defensive Outlook

With most key players back, the Bucs expect to look as tough as ever on defense.

Vita Vea anchors a tough defensive line with Will Gholston and Akiem Hicks. Linebackers Devin White, Lavonte David, and Shaquil Barrett return, and second-year linebacker Joe Tyron-Shoyinka will be looked to for a breakout year.

Bucs defensive backs Jamel Dean, Antoine Winfield Jr., and Carlton Davis III can make plays. Safety Mike Edwards, who moved into a starting role this year, can do the same.

Special Teams Outlook

Ryan Succop can make big kicks for the Bucs, and punter Jake Camarda can prove he was worth a fourth-round draft pick. Jaelon Darden will return punts in looking to bounce back from a quiet first season. Dynamic rookie Rachaad White will return kickoffs.