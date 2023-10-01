How to Watch Bucs vs Saints Live Stream for Free

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) head to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to take on the New Orleans Saints (2-1) on Sunday, October 1 in a huge NFC South showdown.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a free live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bucs vs Saints live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Bucs vs Saints live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Bucs vs Saints live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bucs vs Saints live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Bucs vs Saints Preview

The Bucs are coming off their first loss of the year, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles, 25-11, Week 3. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield went 15-25 for 146 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the loss. Mayfield didn’t get a ton of help from his running game, as the Eagles held Tampa Bay to just 41 yards rushing in the game.

The Saints are also fresh from their first loss of the season, falling 18-17 to the Green Bay Packers last week. New Orleans also lost QB Derek Carr to a shoulder injury in the game, and backup Jameis Winston took over.

The Saints failed to score at all in the second half with Winston leading the offense, and the defense gave up 18 points in the fourth quarter after shutting quarterback Jordan Love and the Packers out the entire first half.

Carr will be a game-time decision, and it’s likely Winston could get the nod again, this time facing his former team in the Bucs.

“They’ve got a whole different scheme over there, and they do a lot of different things with different people,” Bucs linebacker Lavonte David said about the Saints. “It’s definitely going to be fun going against Jameis. Obviously, playing with him for five years, we know what type of competitor he is. We know he’s going to try to light us up and beat us the best way he can. It’s definitely going to be a challenge for us, but it should be a fun game.”

New Orleans will get a boost with the return of star running back Alvin Kamara, who has finished serving his three-game suspension for his 2022 battery arrest in Las Vegas. “It’s going to be a chore because he’s the most athletic of all the running backs they have,” Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said about Kamara, also adding in reference to Saints wideouts Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed: “They’ll have a bit more juice in the backfield to go with the speed they have outside.”

The Saints lead the all-time series against the Bucs, 39-24-0. Tampa Bay swept the season series last year with Tom Brady leading the offense, so it will be interesting to see how the team fares against its top rival without him.