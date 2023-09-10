How to Watch Bucs vs Vikings Today for Free

Football is finally back, with the Minnesota Vikings (0-0) hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 10 in the season opener for both squads.

The game will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on Amazon Prime, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Paramount+.

Here’s how:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch their local CBS channel live via the Prime Paramount+ Channel.

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you're signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Bucs vs Vikings live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.



You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bucs vs Vikings live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.



DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Bucs vs Vikings live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.



This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you'll watch on Paramount's digital platforms instead of Amazon's. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ ("Premium" plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Bucs vs Vikings live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.



Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bucs vs Vikings live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.



Bucs vs Vikings Preview

The Vikings finished with a 13-4 overall record last year, which was enough to give them first place in the NFC North. Minnesota’s offense, led by veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, averaged 24.9 points a game last year.

On defense, the Vikings gave up 25.1 points per contest. Eleven of their 13 wins came by one score or less, which was an NFL record. Minnesota fell in the first round of the playoffs to the New York Giants, and it needs all the wins it can get in order to repeat as champs of a far more competitive North.

Cousins has a new weapon in rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison, who should be a solid compliment to superstar Justin Jefferson and WR2 K.J. Osborn.

“All I got to do is make sure I win my 1-on-1 and catch the ball,” Addison said heading into the game. ” I just want to accomplish my goals that I set for myself. I don’t want to put no stats or any numbers out there. I’ve got goals that I set for myself for each week. So, this week, I want to make sure I handle that. And then just make sure I’m making successful plays for my teammates.”

On the other side, the Buccaneers won an unremarkable NFC South division last season with an 8-9 mark, but the team saw franchise cornerstone Tom Brady retire at the end of the season, so we’ll be seeing a very different Buccaneers squad in this one. Former Cleveland Browns starter Baker Mayfield will be under center for Tampa to start the season after a tumultuous past few seasons. Few expect much out of Mayfield and company, which the new Bucs QB says is a solid motivator.

“That’s fortunate for us, because that makes our guys have a different type of motivation they might have not had recently,” Mayfield said about being overlooked, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “It puts them into a different level of competition and trying to prove that our locker room is more than capable of keeping that success.”

These two teams last met in December of 2020, when the Bucs won, 26-14. Minnesota holds the edge in the all-time series, 33-23.

The broadcast team for the game is slated to include Andrew Catalon (Play-by-Play), former NFL stars Tiki Barber and Matt Ryan (analysts) and AJ Ross (sideline).