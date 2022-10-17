How to Watch Bulls Games Without Cable in 2022-23

While Lonzo Ball’s ongoing knee injury looms large, the Chicago Bulls still have the talent behind DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic to make another run to the playoffs in 2022-23.

If you live in the Bulls market, you can watch every game live on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and has NBC Sports Chicago (local markets), ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and NBA TV.

If you live out of the Bulls market, you can watch most games live on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial and has NBA League Pass, ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

Those are just a couple of the options if you’re cutting cable, so here’s a full guide on how you can watch a live stream of Bulls games online in 2022-23, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Bulls Market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT are included in every one, while NBC Sports Chicago (local markets) and NBA TV are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Bulls games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Chicago (local markets), ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, NBA League Pass (watch every single out-of-market NBA game) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

You’ll need either the “Sports Plus,” “Sports Lite,” or “fubo Extra” add-on for NBA TV, and NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Bulls games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Chicago (local markets), ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Bulls games live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Bulls Market

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, NBA League Pass (this is necessary for watching out-of-market games) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

You’ll need either the “Sports Plus,” “Sports Lite,” or “fubo Extra” add-on for NBA TV, and NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch out-of-market Bulls games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch out-of-market Bulls games live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch out-of-market Bulls games live on the NBA app or NBA website

Compatible devices for the NBA app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series S/X, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Bulls Season Preview 2022-23

The Bulls had a polarizing 2021-2022 regular season. The team got off to a great start and were 28-13 at the midway point of the season and were sitting in first place in the Eastern Conference, then the injuries started to pile up.

Lonzo Ball missed the rest of the season with a knee injury that still hasn’t fully healed. Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, and Derrick Jones Jr. also all missed significant time with injuries.

After the injuries, the team stumbled to a 46-36 record and finished sixth in the conference, then were bounced in five games by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

The good news for the Bulls is that LaVine, Caruso, and Jones are all back and healthy. The bad news is that Ball will miss the start of the regular season as he continues to try and come back from his knee injury.

The Bulls’ front office chose to run it back with the core of last season’s team and see if they can get a full season of how they started last season. The team did add three additions to the roster this offseason that could make an impact.

First, the Bulls drafted Dalen Terry with the 18th overall pick in the NBA Draft. Terry has work to do offensively but could be a nice rotational for the team defensively on the perimeter.

The Bulls also added a couple of veterans on cheap contracts in Goran Dragic and Andre Drummond. Dragic can serve as a nice backup point guard and gives the team some depth at the position with the Ball injury.

Drummond gives Chicago some much-needed interior depth and toughness in an area where they greatly struggled last season. Last season Drummond averaged 10.3 rebounds per game and that should be a big boost for the Bulls.

Another big key for the Bulls this season will be the growth of young players. Chicago has been waiting for Patrick Williams to take a big step and become more aggressive and it feels like this has to be the season.

Ayo Dosunmu is coming off of an impressive rookie season and will start the season as the team’s starting point guard. If he can continue to improve it could be a big boost for the Bulls.