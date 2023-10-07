How to Watch ‘Buying Back My Daughter’ Movie Online for Free

Ariana Madix of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ fame is set to star in ‘Buying Back My Daughter,’ which premieres on Saturday, October 7.

The movie will be televised live on Lifetime, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on DirecTV Stream or Philo TV.

Here’s how:

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Lifetime is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch ‘Buying Back My Daughter’ live, on-demand or on DVR (if you record it) on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch ‘Buying Back My Daughter’ live, on-demand or on DVR (if you record it) on the Philo app or website.

Compatible devices for the Philo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If you’ve used up all your free trials, Sling TV is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the movie. Lifetime is included in either the “Sling Orange” or the “Sling Blue” bundle, which are each just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch watch ‘Buying Back My Daughter’ live, on-demand or on DVR (if you record it) on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

‘Buying Back My Daughter’ Preview

Lifetime’s latest in its ‘Ripped From the Headlines’ series, ‘Buying Back My Daughter’ is based on actual events. The description of the film’s plot, per Lifetime’s official website, is as follows:

“When Dana (Meagan Good) and Curtis’ (Roger Cross) 16-year-old daughter, Alicia (Faith Wright), sneaks out of the house to attend a party, a bout with teenage rebellion quickly escalates into a widespread search party spearheaded by Dana and the police. After almost a year of searching for her missing daughter, mother’s intuition leads Dana to the salacious world of online escort ads where, to her horror, she finds her Alicia listed for sale. Dana and Curtis spring into action and attempt to ‘buy their daughter back’ in order to rescue her from the trafficker who abducted Alicia and subjected her to unspeakable harm.”

In the trailer for the film, Alicia, who snuck out with her friends one night to go to a party, is seen being talked into a car by a woman while walking home who tells her: “I just don’t want some shady guy throwing you into his van.” Her parents desperately conduct a search for her for over a year before finding her online. “A little Black girl goes missing and they assume she ran away?” Good’s character says, frustrated about the stereotypes surrounding her daughter’s disappearance.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars as Officer Karen, who is tasked with helping Dana and Curtis find Alicia and getting her home safely. It will be the first major dramatic role for Madix, her first Lifetime project and the first since her highly-publicized split from ex-fiancé Tom Sandoval after his cheating scandal with her friend Rachel Leviss. The VPR star has had bit parts in low budget films, but this will be her first starring role.

“I am in a position right now where I just want to do everything and I really am enjoying myself, doing it as much as I can,” Madix said back in May. “I want to claim independence, I want to claim success, I want to reclaim my time. I want to claim all the good vibes and positivity and I want to be involved and leave stuff in the past.”

Good also serves as executive producer for the film. Aaron Douglas, BJ Harrison, Brenna O’Brien, Theresa Wong, Bianca Lawrence, and Ramudhi Ekanayake also star.