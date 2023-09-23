How to Watch BYU vs Kansas Football for Free

The BYU Cougars (3-0) will head to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium to take on the Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) on Saturday, September 23.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch BYU vs Kansas live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch BYU vs Kansas live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. ESPN is included in the “Sling Orange” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch BYU vs Kansas live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

BYU vs Kansas Preview

The Big-12 is back, and this game promises to have early conference implications, with both teams coming in undefeated.

“Every team is dangerous in this conference,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said the week leading up to this game. “We happen to play one in Kansas right now. So that’s all we’re focused on. But I know all those coaches. I’ve been able to be around them in meetings, and I see their teams. I’ve watched enough film to know that these guys are really good coaches and they know how to get their teams ready. I need to do my part to match the level of play and standard that they have. That means starting this week with Kansas.”

The Jayhawks have scored at least 31 points in all three of their games so far this season, and they enter this one riding high. Kansas is fresh from a 31-23 victory over Nevada last week. Jayhawks QB Jalon Daniels went 21-27 for 298 yards, while running back Devin Neal ran for 89 yards and scored three of the team’s four rushing TDs in the victory.

Kansas is putting up 37.7 points a game on offense, while allowing 21.3 points per contest on the defensive side.

On the other side, the Cougars are coming off a 38-31 win over Arkansas last weekend. BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis went 13-25 for 167 yards and two TDs in the win, while running back LJ Martin added 77 yards and two scores on the ground.

BYU is averaging 31.0 points a game on offense, and on defense, it is allowing 15.7 points a game. The Cougars have a solid mix of veteran upperclassmen on both sides of the ball, and it’s a big reason why the team is off to its hot start.

“Well, again, I think what is probably made a lot about is, of course, probably the age and maturity of the team,” Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold said, via the Salt Lake City Tribune. “You know, I think average age of the roster is like, over, is 22 years old, or something, versus what a traditional college roster is. So the size and maturity and those things, experience. Well-coached.”

These two teams have met once before, back in 1992 in the Aloha Bowl. The Jayhawks won, 23-20.