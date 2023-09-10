How to Watch Cardinals vs Commanders Live Stream for Free

The 2023 NFL season is officially underway, as the Arizona Cardinals (0-0) host the Washington Commanders (0-0) at FedEx Field on Sunday, September 10.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a free live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Cardinals vs Commanders live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Cardinals vs Commanders live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Cardinals vs Commanders live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Cardinals vs Commanders live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Cardinals vs Commanders Preview

The Commanders finished with an 8-8-1 overall record last year, which was fourth in the NFC East. Washington had a solid defense yet again under head coach Ron Rivera, allowing just 20.2 points a game. On offense, the Commanders scored 18.9 an unimpressive points a game, which led to significant changes on that side of the ball.

In addition to having new ownership, the Commanders have a offensive coordinator in former Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, who will now be calling plays for first-year starting QB Sam Howell.

“I saw a kid who was just highly interested in what we’re doing and how are we doing it,” Bieniemy said about Howell. “You knew he was going to take everything home. … One thing you learn in this industry, you have to remain flexible. Everybody’s not the same entity. So you got to be able to adapt and adjust and make sure that you can do what that player can do. That way it can make your system work.”

On the other side, the Cardinals have experienced a good deal of change as a team, as well, with former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon replacing former coach Kliff Kingsbury. Arizona went 4-13 last year, and the team suffered a huge setback when starting quarterback Kyler Murray went down with a season-ending knee injury. Murray is still rehabbing his knee while on the physically unable to perform list, so he won’t be playing in this game.

Either Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune will start at quarterback for the Cardinals, but Gannon isn’t saying which one it will be. “It’s a new year and new players,” Gannon said about his team’s situation at QB. “I’m very pleased with all of them, truthfully, and especially Dobbs with that position because it’s so mental.”

Gannon also noted that the “players know the plan” at QB.

“Saturday’s a big day for us with what we’re doing, how we’re operating and Sunday we’ll let it rip,” Gannon added. “A lot of football to be taught and learned and understanding we have a process we go through the day before the game that is very important and critical to kind of the last parts of the game plan.”

The Cardinals have a young team, with 11 rookies on the active roster, so the team could experience some growing pains early.

These two teams last met in 2020, when Arizona handed Washington a 30-15 loss. The Commanders lead the all-time series against the Cardinals, 76-47-2.