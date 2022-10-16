How to Watch Cavs Games Live Online Without Cable

Though they came up just short of the playoffs last year, the Cleveland Cavaliers have added Donovan Mitchell to pair with Darius Garland, giving them one of the most explosive backcourts in the NBA. Pair that with All Star Jarrett Allen and rising phenom Evan Mobley, and the Cavs look set to take another step forward in 2022-23.

If you live in the Cavaliers market, you can watch every game live on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and is the only streaming service to include Bally Sports Ohio.

If you live out of the Cavaliers market, you can watch most games live on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial and has NBA League Pass, ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

Those are just a couple of the options if you’re cutting cable, so here’s a full guide on how you can watch a live stream of Cavaliers games online in 2022-23, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Cavaliers Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT are included in every one, while Bally Sports Ohio (local markets) and NBA TV are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Cavaliers games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Cavaliers Market

Note: TNT isn’t available on FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, NBA League Pass (this is necessary for watching out-of-market games) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

You’ll need either the “Sports Plus,” “Sports Lite,” or “fubo Extra” add-on for NBA TV, and NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch out-of-market Cavaliers games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch out-of-market Cavaliers games live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch out-of-market Cavaliers games live on the NBA app or NBA website

Compatible devices for the NBA app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series S/X, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Cavaliers Season Preview 2022-23

The Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the most exciting young teams of the 2021-22 season as they improved to 44-38 and finished eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. The team failed to make the playoffs as they were eliminated in the play-in round but it was still considered a successful season for the organization.

Fans were already excited for the upcoming season and then the team pulled off one of the biggest trades of the offseason acquiring all-star Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. Mitchell now joins Darius Garland in one of the best young backcourts in the league.

Mitchell gives the Cavs an obvious go-to scorer as he averaged 25.9 points per game last season. It also gives the team a leader with some much-needed playoff experience.

Garland is also coming off the best season of his young career, making his first all-star team. The third-year guard averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per game last season.

On the inside, Evan Mobley is coming off of an impressive rookie season as he averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game. Jarrett Allen is also coming off of his first all-star selection and the best season of his career. Allen averaged 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game.

The Cavs also have some veterans that should be able to make an impact for them this season. Caris LeVert coming off the bench is a big boost for any team, last season in 19 games he averaged 13.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Cavs after being traded from the Pacers.

Kevin Love also proved to still be capable last season as he averaged 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in 74 games while shooting 39.2% from three. If LeVert and Love can help provide this young Cavs team with some production and leadership then this team could make a big leap this season and could be a real factor in the Eastern Conference.

All of the teams from the top of the Eastern Conference are facing some kind of question as they enter this season. That could present a prime opportunity for a team like the Cavs to vault up the standings and put themselves in a good position for the playoffs.