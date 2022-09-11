How to Watch Chargers Games Without Cable in 2022

The new-look Los Angeles Chargers come into the 2022 season with big expectations.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Chargers market, you can watch a live stream of every televised game (one game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video) on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if you’re cutting cable, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Chargers games streaming live online in 2022:

If You Live in the Chargers Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Chargers games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN are included in every one.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Chargers games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel ("Premium" plan).

Once you're signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Chargers games that are on CBS live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ ("Premium" plan).

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Chargers games that are on CBS live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Chargers games live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You Live out of the Chargers Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn't available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Chargers games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it's worth mentioning here because for many people, it's the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States.

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch Chargers games live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

If you don't need to watch live, you can watch a replay of every NFL game via NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that.

Once you're signed up for NFL+, you can watch Chargers games live (in-market) or on-demand after they're over (out-of-market) on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN.

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Chargers games live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Los Angeles Chargers 2022 Season Preview

With a couple of big offseason moves, the Los Angeles Chargers come into the 2022 season poised to contend.

The Chargers will just have to navigate arguably the toughest division in football to go anywhere this season. This year’s AFC West features a stacked lineup with the Kansas City Chiefs looking as goo as ever the Denver Broncos with new star quarterback Russell Wilson. The Las Vegas Raiders with new head coach Josh McDaniel can’t be counted out either.

Los Angeles actually nabbed a former Raiders star, linebacker Khalil Mack, via trade with the Chicago Bears. The Chargers further bolstered the defense with free agent star cornerback J.C. Jackson.

With Justin Herbert emerging as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, the Chargers already had a strong offense going into 2022. The Chargers went ahead and improved the offense, too, by adding another blocker and playmaker for Herbert in the draft.

That’s guard Zion Johnson, who will start, and running back Isaiah Spiller, who could see snaps this season.

Offensive Outlook

Herbert has one of the best group of skill players in the league to work with.

Running back Austin Ekeler can get the job done, and Joshua Kelley can make plays. The addition of Sony Michel from the Los Angeles Rams will also help.

Chargers wide receivers Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, and Joshua Palmer provide a dynamic group targets for Herbert in the passing game. Tight end Gerald Everett can also make plays.

On the offensive line, the Chargers improved with Johnson coming on board, but Chargers already had a good line with the likes of Pro Bowlers Corey Linsley and Rashawn Slater.

Defensive Outlook

Mack and Jackson join an already formidable defense.

The Chargers have a force Joey Bosa on the defensive line, and linebacker Kyle Van Noy is one of the better linebackers in the league. Los Angeles’ secondary already has Asante Samuel Jr., who had a dynamic rookie year last year.

Special Teams Outlook

Kicker Dustin Hopkins will be looked to produce points for the Chargers, and punter J.J. Scott will be counted on to help the field position. DeAndre Carter will handle the kick and punt returns.