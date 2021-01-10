How to Watch Chelsea vs Morecambe FA Cup in USA

Chelsea looks to rebound from a tough run in the Premier League as they host Morecambe as a massive favorite at Stamford Bridge on Sunday for an FA Cup matchup.

Chelsea vs Morecambe Preview

Chelsea are slumping, with just one win in their last seven games. However, the squad has a perfect chance to turn things around against League Two foe Morecambe in third-round FA Cup action.

Chelsea was unbeaten in 17 straight games earlier this season, but manager Frank Lampard is now searching for answers.

“In terms of myself, I have to say I came into this job expecting pressure and I have to say my own personality means that I’m weirdly quite strange,” Lampard told reporters this week. “You probably have to be to do this job at times, but when things are going well, I put more pressure on myself. … I don’t like things going well because I worry what’s around the corner, I worry about complacency. With the unbeaten run, I was constantly under pressure myself with people telling me how great we were.

“Now, of course I understand the pressure heightens because I understand the expectations of a club like this but I love doing what I’m doing. I never expected an easy run in this job. I’ve come to a huge club in Premier League and world football in the process of a rebuild. That was never going to be an easy run. So I have to expect these situations.”

Morecambe is embracing the experience of going to Stamford Bridge for the matchup.

“They’ll all be really excited to go to Stamford Bridge and play. So on the day they have to stick to the gameplan, and then they will obviously get opportunities in the game,” Shrimps manager Derek Adams said. “It’s when those opportunities come along, it’s how clinical can they be in front of goal. You’ve got to understand the opposition. They are talented, they have spent a great deal of money in taking in the players they have. But our players have to appreciate the skill that they do have.”

Morecambe is coming off of a COVID-19 outbreak that saw this miss their last two games. They are all clear to return to the field for this one. The Shrimps have earned some extra bucks for their club thanks to their FA Cup run. Per CBS Sports, they have already earned over $135,000 and have guaranteed $78,000 more.

“Any money that you haven’t budgeted for is welcome,” said Adams, “and at this football club anything that comes in, they’re delighted.”

Odds

Chelsea -2500

Draw +1000

Morecambe +4500