How to Watch Chucky Season 3 Live Stream for Free

Everyone’s favorite killer doll returns, as season 3 of ‘Chucky’ kicks off the Halloween season on Wednesday, October 4.

The show will be televised live on SyFy and USA, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

‘Chucky’ Season 3 Preview

Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) are all back in the third installment after they (barely) survived the first two seasons.

When we last left the trio, they were taken in by their Biology teacher Miss Fairchild (Annie M. Briggs) after a wild stay at Incarnate Lord Catholic school. Jake and Devon were still trying to navigate their relationship, with Devon wanting more time together, but Jake’s obsession with Chucky getting in the way.

Lexy battled a severe drug addiction in season two, traumatized by Chucky’s murderous rampage in the first season, which led to losing her boyfriend Junior. She conquers her addiction at season’s end and begins to bond with her self-absorbed mother Michelle Cross (Barbara Alyn Woods) — right before Chucky slices mom in half with a chainsaw. Lexy promptly kills the doll, and we get a sense that she may have enjoyed the murderous experience a tad too much.

So, after all the mayhem in season two, where will season three head? The White House. We’re not kidding. “It’s very unexpected,” series producer producer Alex Hedlund told SFX magazine, via Games Radar. “It is unlike anything that we’ve seen in the previous seasons or the films. It may be, dare I say, the darkest agenda yet. There’s also a personal interest for Chucky that is very unique for this season. Truly, Don [Mancini, series creator] really wanted to make this the scariest season yet, and I think he succeeded.”

Hedlund also noted that Mancini described the upcoming season as “House of Cards meets The Shining.” Sounds about right.

Devon Sawa returns to the cast yet again after playing multiple different roles over the first two seasons. In season two, he played Father Bryce, who fell victim to one of the myriad Chucky dolls in episode seven. This season, he’s set to play the President of the United States James Collins, whose son brings a Chucky doll home.

“In the way that Ryan Murphy would bring actors back in different roles [on American Horror Story], I guess Devon Sawa is this franchise’s Jessica Lange,” Mancini told Entertainment Weekly last season.

Also returning is actress Jennifer Tilly, who appears as herself in the series, while also voicing Tiffany Valentine, a.k.a. the Bride of Chucky, who is currently on the lam from the police after a murderous rampage in season two.