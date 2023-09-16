Where to Watch Cincinnati vs Miami (OH) Football Game

The Miami RedHawks (1-1) head to Nippert Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0) for the annual Battle for the Victory Bell on Saturday, September 16.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you’re in the United States, the only way to watch the game is on ESPN+:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ includes hundreds of college football games in 2023, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Miami (OH) vs Cincinnati live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Miami (OH) vs Cincinnati Preview

The Bearcats are coming off a 27-21 win over Pitt last week. Cincinnati quarterback Emory Jones completed 18-of-26 passes for 125 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the win. He got a good deal of help from his running game, as Corey Kiner had 20 carries for 153 yards and a TD.

On defense, the Bearcats are allowing an average of 17.0 points to opponents over two games. Cincinnati managed to hold Pitt to 83 yards on the ground, and that, coupled with the team’s strong ground game, made all the difference.

“It is early in the season but that was a very, very good road win for our team,” Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield said. “I am proud of our coaching staff and our players for how they prepared this week and came in here and got this win.”

On the other side, the RedHawks got blown out by No. 22 ranked Miami (FL) in their season opener, but they rebounded the following week, beating UMass, 41-28. Miami QB Brett Gabbert went 12-22 for 302 yards, four TDs and two picks in the victory, while wide receiver Gage Larvadain caught eight passes for 273 yards and three of those touchdowns.

Defensively, the RedHawks gave up just 62 yards on the ground all game, and they also scored when defensive tackle Kobe Hilton recovered a UMass fumble in the end zone courtesy of a strip sack from junior defensive end Caiden Woullard.

“We played really good football to win by 13 points with three turnovers,” Miami head coach Chuck Martin said after the game. “You have to dominate the game to do that. We did dominate the football game.” They very likely won’t be dominating this one.

The Bearcats lead the all-time series against Miami (OH), 60-59-7. Cincinnati has won 16 games in a row in the series dating back to 2006, most recently winning in 2022, 38-17, and the Bearcats boast a 26-1 home record since 2019. Cincinnati enters this one 17-point favorites, and with good reason, but that’s not stopping them from taking the RedHawks seriously.

“We know we’re going to get (Miami’s) best shot,” Satterfield added. “We know it’s a rivalry game. We know what’s at stake. They’re going to play as hard as they possibly can play. Whatever you’ve seen on film, go ahead and elevate that because that’s the way they’ll play.”

The RedHawks haven’t beaten the Bearcats since 2005, so we’ll see if they can play upset here.