Where to Watch Cincinnati vs Chaminade Basketball 2022

The 2022-2023 NCAA men’s basketball season is kicking off this week and one of the marquee matchups is the Chaminade Silverswords taking on the Cincinnati Bearcats on Monday, November 7.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time)

ESPN+ will include hundreds of live college basketball games during the 2022-23 season

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Chaminade vs Cincinnati live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Chaminade vs Cincinnati Preview

After finishing a disappointing eighth place in the American Athletic Conference in the 2021-2022 season, the Cincinnati Bearcats are looking to bounce back this year. First up, taking on the Chaminade Silverswords, a team that also finished eighth on their conference last year.

Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller, who is going into just his second year with the team, said in his pre-game press conference that their team is a work in progress, but he likes what he see so far.

“I’ve really liked our guys approach. They’re working, practicing hard and they have bought into the things we’re trying to do so I’m pleased in those areas to date,” said Miller. “Are we exactly where I want to be in every facet of how we’re playing? Every facet of basketball? No, we’re not. We got six new players. We’ve adjusted some style of play stuff, so there are some things that are a work in progress but nothing is due to our players not bringing it every day or doing what they’re supposed to do. We got another week to get some things in place. So, no, I’m not happy. Do I wish we were further along? Sure. But I think we all feel certain if we continue to do what we do and stay with the right approach, this has a chance to be a pretty good team.”

Miller went on to say that scrimmages are so important to preparing for the regular season.

“I think there’s something to getting to real games and learning about yourself in a different environment than the practice every day. I’ve said this for years to anybody that would listen — I wish we could play a different opponent every week in the preseason. I wish we could do a scrimmage every week because you learn so much more when you see another jersey in one day than you do in four or fivce days in practicing against yourselves, so yeah, I think there is something to trying to learn and grow once you start playing games,” said Miller.

He continued, “It’s worth five practices. I’ve been so adament about utilizing that as much as I possibly can over the ocurse of my head coaching career and I wish we could do more of it. Again, different styles of play. It’s not a real game, so it doesn’t bring some of the other stuff involved, you can try different combinations, you can try different things that maybe worked in practice or didn’t work against yourselves may work against somebody else. You can learn so much from those scrimmages, so I really value the ones we’re allowed to do.”

The Chaminade vs Cincinnati men’s basketball game is Monday, November 7 at 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN Plus.