How to Watch Clemson vs Duke Live Stream for Free

The No. 9 ranked Clemson Tigers (0-0) will head to Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina to take on the Duke Blue Devils (0-0) in a Labor Day showdown.

The game will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Clemson vs Duke live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Clemson vs Duke live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. ESPN is included in the “Sling Orange” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Clemson vs Duke live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Clemson vs Duke Football 2023 Preview

Clemson finished with an overall record of 11-3 last season (8-0 in the ACC), averaging 33.2 points a game on offense while surrendering just under 21 points a game on the defensive side.

The Tigers will be led on offense by sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik, who will begin his first full-time year as a starter. How Klubnik will perform remains a question mark, so he’ll be a top player to watch in this one.

On defense, the Tigers are led by linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., son of the former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro. “I really like our depth. I think we’ve got some competition that will continue throughout the season,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “Some flexibility, some guys that can really play multiple positions. As I said earlier, I think we’ve got seven guys that I consider a starter right now. We can only run five out there so we’ll see how it goes.”

On the other side, the Blue Devils finished with an impressive 9-4 overall record in head coach Mike Elko’s first year leading the team. On offense last season, the Blue Devils averaged just under 33 points a game. Junior quarterback Riley Leonard returns as the team’s starter. Leonard threw for 2,967 yards, 20 TDs and six picks last year.

On the defensive side, the Blue Devils gave up 22.1 points and 378 total yards of offense per game. Now, the team is looking to get better on both sides of the ball and it has a new defensive coordinator in Tyler Santucci.

“Everything this offseason has just been about elevation, and we didn’t come in to have one good season,” Elko said. “We didn’t come in to have one positive moment and then kind of let it all go away. We wanted to build a program. That goes over time.”

“That’s a really good football team, coming off a great year,” Swinney said about Duke. “Got a ton of respect for Coach Elko, that’s an incredibly well-coached team. And a tough opener, and those of you who have been around here, y’all heard me say many times openers are probably the hardest game. I don’t really care who you play because it’s, again, there’s just so many unknowns, especially in today’s world of college football. There’s so many unknowns whether it be coaching changes, or personnel, whatever, so you have to spend time watching other people.”

The crew slated to cover the broadcast include Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill.

Clemson leads the all-time series against Duke, 37-16-1.