Where to Watch The Citadel vs Clemson Basketball Game Today

Clemson looks to bounce back from a disappointing season when The Citadel comes to town on Monday, November 9.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) isn't on regular TV, but it will stream live on both ACC Network Extra and ESPN+.

Here's a full guide on how to watch The Citadel vs Clemson:

The Citadel vs Clemson Preview

Clemson went 17-16 last season, but the Tigers can get off to a quick start this season when The Citadel comes to town on Monday.

P.J. Hall returns for the Tigers, which gives the team a chance to improve its footing in the ACC. Hall, an All-ACC second team preseason selection, averaged 12 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game last season.

Clemson also has Hunter Tyson back. Tyson averaged 10 points and 5.8 rebounds per night last season.

Brevin Galloway joins the Tigers as a transfer from Boston College. Galloway averaged 8.3 points and 1.1 steals per game last season for the Eagles. He previously played in South Carolina at the College of Charleston.

“Clemson was in the picture immediately,” Galloway said via the Greenville News. “I knew I wanted to come back home and I was familiar with Coach [Brad] Brownell. This is the best fit for me and I’m happy to be a Tiger.” “Obviously I’m older,” Galloway added. “I’m a veteran when it comes to college basketball. With the years of experience I have under my belt I want to be able to help guys out any way I can, whether it be on or off the court. I want to be a guy with positive energy, a guy with a positive light and confident swagger. I’m really ready to bring that to the team.”

Amid the Tigers getting picked 11th in the ACC preseason poll, Brownell hasn’t experienced a losing season since 2013 when he went 13-18. The Tigers had mustered only 16-17 wins the past three seasons but look to get back to the 20-win range, which the team did between 2017 and 2019. Clemson last made the NCAA Tournament in 2021.

The Tigers open with a squad that the program has dominated throughout its history. Clemson owns a 61-24 series advantage over The Citadel all time, and the Tigers beat the Bulldogs 100-80 in their last meeting during the 2018-2019 season. The Citadel hasn’t beaten Clemson since 1979.

Ed Conroy, who hasn’t ever faced Clemson, begins his second stint as The Citadel’s head coach. Conroy helped the Bulldogs reach 20 wins in the 2008-2009 season during his first time around.

The Citadel returns plenty of key players, which includes Stephen Clark. He leads the Bulldogs in points per game, 9.7, and rebounds per game, 6.1, among returning players.

David Maynard is an effective three-point shooter. The Bulldogs’ top long-range shooter hits .391 of his shots from beyond the arc.

Rudy Fitzgibbons III can also hit the three ball. He shot .362 from three-point land last season.

Brady Spence is an effective shooter overall. He shot .564 last season, and he has a .592 career field goal percentage. He also shoots .747 from the free-throw line.

Jackson Price has experience from his freshman season where he played sparingly in 19 games. Dylan Engler likewise played limited minutes as a sophomore.