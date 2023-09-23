How to Watch Colorado vs Oregon Live Stream for Free

The No. 19 ranked Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) will head to Autzen Stadium to take on the No. 10 ranked Oregon Ducks on Saturday, September 23.

Colorado vs Oregon 2023 Preview

Colorado is coming off a thrilling 43-35 overtime win against Colorado State last week. Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders went 38-of-47 for 348 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception. Most impressively, Sanders led a 98-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown and subsequent two-point conversion to send the game into overtime.

The Buffaloes will be without one of their best players in this one, however. Cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter was injured in the game against CSU, and he’ll miss at least a few weeks. Despite the absence of Hunter, Buffs head coach Deion Sanders will most assuredly have a plan for the Ducks.

“We haven’t played a complete game,” Sanders said this week. “We have not played a game where the offense, defense as well as special teams has all shown up in the same manner. If the offense is playing well, the defense is hot garbage. If the defense is playing well, offense is horrible and special teams aren’t special, so we got to put it all together to be able to defeat a team like Oregon.”

On the other side, Oregon is putting up 58.0 points a game on offense, which is ranked second in the NCAA. That total is largely bloated by the Ducks’ 81-point opener against Portland State, but Oregon has scored at least 38 points in each of its three games and will easily be the most formidable foe Sanders and Company have faced yet.

Most recently, Oregon took out Hawaii, 55-10, on September 16. Ducks QB Bo Nix had another impressive game, going 21-27 for 247 yards and three touchdowns. Oregon racked up 560 total yards of offense in the win, and they’ll be going up against a Buffaloes defense that has allowed over 30 points a game so far this season.

“This is when we get in the meat and potatoes of what really matters for us and our goals that we want to accomplish,” Ducks head coach Dan Lanning said heading into the game. “There are some great teams. I think we’ll continue to see that each week. I think we have a really tough schedule and certainly a tough opponent coming up here this week.”

The Ducks have won nine of their last 10 games against the Buffs, including three in a row. Most recently, Oregon, handed Colorado a 49-10 home loss in 2022. The Ducks enter this game as 21-point favorites.