How to Watch Colorado vs TCU Game for Free

The Deion Sanders era begins for the Colorado Buffaloes (0-0), who head to Amon G. Carter Stadium to take on the No. 17 ranked TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Colorado vs TCU live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Colorado vs TCU live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Colorado vs TCU live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Colorado vs TCU Preview

In three seasons as head coach at Jackson State, Coach Prime amassed an impressive 27-6 record. Now, he is set to make his Power Five coaching debut — but don’t make this about him.

“I know it may seem like it, but it’s not about me,” Sanders said about all the hype surrounding him. “And you talking about a big stage. I think I played in the Super Bowl and the World Series. I’m good. I’m good. I’m straight. This is about the kids, man. I want them to go out there and maximize the moment and take advantage of the exposure in the light that they have. And I feel like they will 100%.”

Junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who excelled playing under his father while both were at Jackson State, has come to Colorado with his dad and promises to bring a new dimension to the Buffaloes offense. Last year, Sanders, threw for 3,732 yards, 40 TDs and six interceptions, also rushing for six scores.

“Shedeur can play the darn game,” Coach Prime said about his QB. “Shedeur is smart as a whip and we’ve got to take advantage of that. He’s been very successful before he got here and we’ve got to glean from some of the things that he did to make it to this point and make sure he’s comfortable with the offense.”

On the other side, the Horned Frogs are coming off a lopsided loss in the College Football National Championship, falling to Georgia, 65-7. TCU scored just under 39 points a game on offense and surrendered 29.0 points a game on the defensive side of the ball.

The Horned Frogs will look much different this season after losing QB Max Duggan and several other starters. Chandler Morris will be the likely starting QB for this game.

TCU has 10 returning starters (three on offense and seven on defense) and head coach Sonny Dykes laid out what he would like to see from his team in this one.

“I’m hoping to see the guys play clean, I think that’s the biggest thing you want to see early in the season; you want to see an offense that can go out there and execute at a high level, that doesn’t have busts, where we know our assignments,” Dykes said. “You want to see guys take care of the football, all the ball security things that we preach all the time and the importance of playing with fundamentals, you want to see those things happen during the ballgame. You want to see a good clean game from a concentration standpoint, you don’t want to have false starts, you don’t want to have penalties, you don’t want to do things that make it hard on you.”