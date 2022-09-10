How to Watch Commanders Games Streaming Live Without Cable

Carson Wentz is the latest answer to a longstanding issue at quarterback for a Washington franchise now known as the Commanders. Not many are convinced Wentz is the answer, but Ron Rivera will hope the doubters are wrong in 2022.

Rivera has won seven games in each of his two seasons in Washington and needs a talented team to take a step forward in Year 3. That won’t be easy after an offseason marred by controversy and tragedy that also saw the Commanders lose key players to injury and free agency.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Commanders market, you can watch a live stream of every televised game (one game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video) on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if you’re cutting cable, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Commanders games streaming live online in 2022:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You Live in the Commanders Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need either the “Ultimate” package or add the “Sports Plus” add-on to any other package to get NFL RedZone, but every package and add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Commanders games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Commanders games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Commanders games that are on CBS live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Commanders games that are on CBS live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Commanders games live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You Live out of the Commanders Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Commanders games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch Commanders games live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

If you don’t need to watch live, you can watch a replay of every NFL game via NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch Commanders games live (in-market) or on-demand after they’re over (out-of-market) on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Commanders games live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Washington Commanders 2022 Season Preview

Rivera’s decision to make the trade with the Indianapolis Colts for Wentz raised a few eyebrows across the league. The Colts, particularly owner Jim Irsay, were glad to see Wentz go just one season after 2016’s second-overall pick had wore out his welcome with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Commanders are taking a different view of Wentz because they crave stability at quarterback while there isn’t much off the field. Not when owner Dan Snyder continues to be embroiled in a congressional investigation into his franchise’s “toxic work environment.”

There was also the recent incident involving rookie running back Brian Robinson, who was shot during an attempted robbery. Thankfully, the third-round pick’s injuries are non-fatal and he was back at the team facility on August 30:

B-Rob made sure to fulfill his rookie duties of getting snacks for the RB room 😂 pic.twitter.com/kYUylUFVxm — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 30, 2022

Robinson will start the season on the reserve/non-football injury list while he manages his recovery, leaving Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic to handle the rushing chores. All Washington runners may struggle to find holes behind an offensive line that lost All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff to Week 1’s opponent the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.

Best Fantasy Option: Curtis Samuel

If he can stay healthy, Curtis Samuel has breakout potential in a more expansive Commanders offense. Samuel played for Rivera and coordinator Scott Turner with the Carolina Panthers, and they know how effective he can be in a variety of roles.

Those roles include catching passes from the slot and taking the ball out of the backfield. The Commanders rarely got the chance to put Samuel’s wide range of skills to use in 2021 when groin and hamstring injuries limited him to just five games and one start.

Samuel is healthy now and Turner has promised to keep this roving playmaker involved, per ESPN’s John Keim:

Scott Turner on Curtis Samuel: "He's a character. You didn't see that side of him [in 2021]… He feels he's back and he's excited about playing again. He can make plays; he can run and catch. We'll move him around and get the ball in his hand." — John Keim (@john_keim) September 8, 2022

Getting Samuel touches will lead to big plays while defenses pay attention to Terry McLaurin and the team’s top draft pick this year.

Rookie to Watch: Jahan Dotson

Washington traded back to select Jahan Dotson 16th overall in a wide receiver-heavy draft. The ex-Penn State ace adds another speedy and flexible pass-catcher to Turner’s unit.

Dotson caught 91 passes for 1,182 yards during his final season with the Nittany Lions. The 5’11”, 184-pounder works well between the numbers and can even make plays out of the backfield.

Having a clone of Samuel is no bad thing for an offense loaded with players comfortable in various roles. Gibson and McKissic are running backs who used to be wide receivers, while tight ends Logan Thomas and undrafted rookie Armani Rogers have played quarterback.

Position-less football should be the defining feature of the Commanders’ offense, the way it is for teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. It can start with moving Dotson all over the field to give Wentz easy targets.

Best Newcomer: Carson Wentz

Scherff’s replacement, right guard Trai Turner, could go in this spot, but it has to be Wentz. The 29-year-old must finally add some genuine playmaking sauce to football’s most important position for this team.

Those looking for reasons for optimism, should consult Wentz’s numbers with the Colts in 2021. They weren’t too shabby, 27 touchdowns, 3,563 yards and just seven interceptions. Wentz even started every game for just the third time in his career.

There’s no doubt Wentz’s arm talent is superior to that of last season’s starter Taylor Heinicke. The problem is talent and numbers have rarely been the issues with Wentz. Any concerns have been more about how he’s received by his teammates.

His “leadership was questioned by people from both the Philadelphia and Indianapolis organizations,” according to Ben Standig of The Athletic. Rivera can’t afford for those same questions to resurface, otherwise there’ll be no end to the QB carousel that’s seen him start “eight different quarterbacks” in two years.

Key Returning Veteran: Terry McLaurin

Being able to agree a new three-year contract extension worth $71 million with McLaurin was quite the coup for the Commanders. The deal kept one of the league’s most underrated receivers in Washington.

McLaurin amassing 222 catches for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns, despite the revolving door at quarterback, speaks volumes about his talents. So does leading some of the game’s most prolific receivers in yards per catch, per 106.7 The Fan’s JP Finlay:

Since Terry McLaurin was drafted in 2019 he’s among 10 WR w at least 220 catches, 3000 yds and 15 td and he is the only one that has been drafted since 2018. He also has the most yds per catch at 13.9 of the group pic.twitter.com/V8gg0dADva — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 29, 2022

Those numbers also mean the Commanders have a legitimate No. 1 target defenses will roll coverage toward and leave gaps for Samuel, Dotson, McKissic, Gibson and Thomas to exploit. The Commanders’ passing game has the chance to be one of the most prodigious in football if Wentz and McLaurin click.

Overall team success will also depend on defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio improving his unit’s efficiency on third down. Washington allowed opponents to convert on 48.5 percent of third downs in 2021, according to Peter Hailey of NBC Sports.

Improving that number won’t be easy with star edge-rusher Chase Young on the PUP list while he continues to recover from an ACL injury. The onus is on Del Rio to get more creative with the personnel at his disposal, just like Turner must show more imagination with the offense.

There’s enough talent for the Commanders to be a playoff team, provided the coaches make full use of what they have.