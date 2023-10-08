How to Watch Cowboys-49ers Game for Free

The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) head to Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, October 8 to take on the San Francisco 49ers (4-0) in what promises to be a huge NFC showdown.

The game will be televised nationally on NBC

Cowboys vs 49ers Preview

The 49ers are coming off a 35-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals last weekend. San Francisco’s offense was led once again by star running back Christian McCaffrey who, recorded 177 yards from scrimmage and a career-high four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) in the win. Niners QB Brock Purdy was also lights out, completing 20 of his 21 passes for a franchise-record

95.2% completion percentage, 283 yards passing yards and two total TDs (one on the ground and one through the air).

On the other side, Dallas is fresh from a 38-3 dismantling of the New England Patriots last week. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott went 28-34 for 261 yards and a TD, but it was Dallas’s defense that stole the show against New England. Dallas forced three turnovers in the win, while holding the Pats to just 53 rushing yards.

Entering this game, the Cowboys defense is the best in the league in points allowed-per-game (10.3), and their secondary has allowed a 55.2 passer rating against opposing quarterbacks, the second-lowest passer rating in the NFL in 2023. The unit is led by pass rusher Micah Parsons, who has 4.0 sacks, six tackles-for-loss and eight QB hits through four games.

“Yeah, well, you can run at him. We try to run at him and he beats blockers and makes tackles. And you can run away from him, and he’s gonna run really, really fast and catch up to you when you run away from him,” 49ers offensive line coach and run game coordinator Chris Foerster said about Parsons, adding:

“There’s a lot of different things you can do. You just have to make sure you account for him like we have every other good player we play against. And he’s a great player. These other great players, you just have to have a plan as to how you’re going to deal with them. You can’t say, ‘Every single play you run away’ or ‘Every single play you run at him.’ That wears itself out as well. There has to be a balance.”

“It’s an important game,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said this week. “You understand the history. There is obviously a lot of tradition with this game. That’s all part of it. You live to play in these kinds of games. You dream about these kinds of games. You don’t want to make it bigger than what it is, but the reality is it’s not just another game.”

The all-time series between these two teams is tied, 19-19-1, so whichever squad emerges victorious will take the lead.

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will call the game from the broadcast booth, and Melissa Stark will report from the sidelines.